Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 45,000 On Maruti NEXA Cars This February

Published On Feb 07, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

Maruti is offering an Anniversary Edition of all models listed below at a certain premium

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 45,000 applicable to the S-Cross.

No offers available on the XL6.

The Baleno comes with savings of up to Rs 23,000.

Maruti is offering benefits of up to Rs 30,000 on the Ciaz.

All offers are valid till the end of February.

Maruti is expected to launch the facelifted Baleno, unofficial bookings for which are open at select dealerships, towards the end of February. However, if that’s asking for a lot of waiting, you can go ahead and buy the current model and avail various discounts. The carmaker is also offering other models in its NEXA lineup (save for the XL6) with multiple savings till the end of this month.

Here’s a look:

Baleno

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to 23,000

These offers are valid on all MT variants of the Baleno.

Maruti is offering the Sigma Anniversary Edition and the Delta Anniversary Edition with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount. However, buyers need to pay Rs 18,700 and Rs 11,990, respectively, instead of the cash discount.

The Sigma Anniversary kit is priced at Rs 28,700 while the Delta Anniversary kit will set you back by Rs 21,990.

Maruti is offering the CVT variants with the same benefits except for the cash discount.

Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,100

All variants of the Ignis are being offered with the discounts mentioned above.

Maruti is also offering an Anniversary Edition for all variants, for which customers need to pay the following amounts instead of the cash discount: Rs 19,200 for the Sigma Anniversary Edition and Rs 13,700 for the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha Anniversary Editions. The other offers remain unchanged.

The Anniversary kit is priced at Rs 24,200 for the Sigma trim and Rs 18,700 for the other three.

Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to 30,000

Maruti is offering all variants of the Ciaz with the above savings.

The Ciaz Anniversary Edition gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but the cash discount is not available. Instead, buyers need to shell out Rs 24,990.

Maruti has priced the sedan’s Anniversary Edition kit at 21,990.

S-Cross

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to 45,000

These offers are available on all variants of the S-Cross .

The S-Cross’ Anniversary Edition also gets the same benefits, but misses out on the cash discount. Instead, buyers need to pay Rs 10,000. Its Anniversary kit is priced at Rs 26,000.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across states. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

