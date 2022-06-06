English | हिंदी

Get Up To Rs 45,000 Off On Tata Cars This Month

Published On Jun 06, 2022 08:32 AM

However, expect no benefits on the Tata Altroz, Punch and electric models

tata offers june 2022

  • Up to Rs 23,000 off with select variants of the Tata Tiago and Tigor. 

  • Tata’s subcompact SUV is only available with a corporate offer. 

  • You can save up to Rs 45,000 with the Harrier. 

  • Tata is only offering an exchange discount with the Safari. 

For the month of June, Tata is offering discounts on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The Tiago’s and Tigor’s CNG variants, Punch, Altroz, and the electric versions of the Tigor and Nexon do not get any offers. With Tata cars, you can avail of cash, exchange and corporate discounts. 

Here are the model-wise offers: 

Model

Cash benefit

Exchange discount

Corporate offer

Total

Tiago 

Up to Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 23,000

Tigor

Up to Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 23,000

Nexon Petrol

-

-

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 3,000

Nexon Diesel

-

-

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 5,000

Harrier

-

Rs 40,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 45,000

Safari

-

Rs 40,000

-

Rs 40,000

  • You can save up to Rs 23,000 with the Tiago and Tigor’s XZ and XZ+ variants. The remaining variants (of both models) are only available with exchange and corporate benefits. 

  • Tata isn’t offering any cash or exchange offers with Nexon. There’s a corporate offer of up to Rs 3,000 with the subcompact SUV’s petrol variants, and Rs 5,000 with its diesel models. 

  • The Tata Harrier is available with the highest savings of up to Rs 45,000. However, there’s no cash discount here. 

  • You can only avail of an exchange discount worth up to Rs 40,000 with the Tata Safari three-row SUV. 

Note: These offers are applicable to some models (and variants) and may vary from one state to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest dealership.

