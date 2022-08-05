English | हिंदी

Get Up To Rs 27,500 Off On Honda Cars This August

Published On Aug 05, 2022 12:13 PM By Tarun for Honda City

Buyers are eligible for cash, exchange and corporate discounts this month, as well as, free accessories

honda offers august 2022

  • Cash discount available only with the fifth-generation City, while the rest get exchange, loyalty and corporate offers. 

  • No offers for the diesel variants of the City, WR-V and Amaze. 

  • Save up to Rs 27,500 with the new City, the fourth-generation model can be had with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. 

  • Get up to Rs 27,000 off on the WR-V and up to Rs 25,000 off on the Jazz. 

  • Only loyalty and corporate offers are available with the Amaze. 

For the month of August, buyers of Honda cars can avail of benefits of up to Rs 27,500 on the Honda City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V. However, there are no benefits for the diesel variants of the City, Amaze and WR-V, and the recently launched City Hybrid. 

Here are the model-wise offers for August 2022: 

Models

Cash Discount / Free accessories

Exchange discount

Loyalty Bonus

Loyalty Exchange bonus

Corporate discount

Total

City 5th Generation

Rs 5,000 / Rs 5,500

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 7,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 27,500

City 4th Generation

-

-

Rs 5,000

-

-

Up to Rs 5,000

WR-V

-

Rs 10,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 7,000

Rs 5,000

Up to Rs 27,000

Jazz

-

Rs 10,000

Rs 5,000

Rs 7,000

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Amaze

-

-

Rs 5,000

-

Rs 3,000

Up to Rs 8,000

  • The fifth-generation City is the only Honda car to come with a cash discount or offer buyers the choice of free accessories worth a similar amount this month. Buyers can save up to Rs 27,500 with the sedan. 

  • Buyers of the fourth-gen City can only get a loyalty bonus this month.

  • The WR-V can be had with exchange, loyalty, loyalty exchange and corporate benefits, totalling up to Rs 27,000. 

  • The Honda Jazz gets the same offers as the WR-V, but with a slightly lower corporate discount. 

  • Only loyalty exchange discount and corporate benefits can be enjoyed with the subcompact sedan

Note: These offers are applicable to some models (and variants) and may vary from one State to the other. For exact discounts, please contact your nearest dealership.

