Future Ford Vehicles To Be Powered By Android Infotainment Systems, Starting 2023

Published On Feb 03, 2021 01:31 PM By Sonny

The carmaker will leverage Google’s expertise to accelerate digital transformation and optimise processes

Ford and Google have announced a six-year strategic partnership to start in 2023.

Ford cars from now on to feature Android-powered systems, with built-in Google app services.

A new group called Team Upshift being set up to maximise benefits.

Ford to leverage Google’s cloud services for AI, machine learning, and data analytics.

Existing Ford models in India get FordPass connected car tech as standard.

American carmaker Ford has announced a strategic partnership with tech giant Google. Under the six-year collaboration slated to begin in 2023, all upcoming Ford and Lincoln vehicles would be powered by an Android OS, featuring built-in Google apps and services.

Android-powered Ford vehicles will benefit from services like the AI-powered Google Assistant, Google Maps (as the primary navigation system), and Google Play services to access various entertainment apps that can be optimised and integrated for in-vehicle use. Moreover, the collaboration is expected to create a flurry of opportunities for Ford and third-party developers, helping them build vehicle-specific apps to enhance and personalise ownership experience.

Also read: 5 Reasons Why A Vehicle Tracking System Is A Must

To maximise benefits, the two companies are setting up a new collaborative front called Team Upshift. Ford plans to leverage Google’s expertise to develop personalised customer experiences and explore data-driven opportunities. This will canopy retail experiences (when buying a new car), providing new offers based on customer data and more.

Ford has also confirmed Google as its preferred data provider for AI, machine learning, and data analytics. The carmaker will look to leverage this partnership to aid digital transformation, modernise operations, and power connected vehicle technology.

In India, Ford offers its vehicles with the FordPass connected technology as standard. Expect future models from 2023-2024 onwards to feature the new Android-powered infotainment systems and increased tech capabilities.