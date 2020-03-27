  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsFM Releases Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Aid To Fight COVID-19; No Announcements For Auto Industry

FM Releases Rs 1.7 Lakh Crore Aid To Fight COVID-19; No Announcements For Auto Industry

Modified On Mar 27, 2020 06:42 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Alto

  • 23460 Views
  • Write a comment

We’re expecting an extension on sale of BS4 vehicles post March 31

(Pictured: Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM)

With the threat of coronavirus looming large over our country, the Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief fund. This fund is meant to aid the soldiers (healthcare personnel) on the frontline fighting this virus and the ones that are tip-toeing on the side of vulnerability in these testing times. 

The lockdown has been much harsher on the economically weaker sections such as farmers, daily wage labourers and the like. This financial assistance is bound to come as a pillar of strength in the current scenario. However, industrial sectors, specifically automotive, have been omitted from any of these relief funds. 

Even Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), stated “The announcement of Financial Action Plan of Rs. 1.7 lakh crore by Hon’ble Finance Minister to support our medical warriors, daily wage earners, farmers, construction workers, self-help groups, women, etc. will certainly entrust the faith of the vulnerable section of our society on the Government and support them in dealing with the immediate concerns caused by COVID 19. We hope the Government will also soon announce measures to support the automotive industry.”

Coronavirus Effect: BS4 Car Sales Could Be Extended By 2 Months

FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association) has also filed pleas with the authorities to extend the sales of the unsold BS4 stock of vehicles, which number in lakhs. Walk-in sales had fallen by about 70 per cent a week back and with the complete lockdown in effect, only basic subsistence supporting stores are allowed to remain open. 

While the dealers and carmakers usually have enough finances to deal with the losses, it’s dealership staff and mechanics who will bear the brunt of the stretched financials in the form of deferred pay cheques or even layoffs. 

India has ordered the world’s biggest lockdown for a population of 1.3 billion in an effort to control the deadly coronavirus. That said, this move has brought about collateral damage as well because it has struck hard on the employment sources of many that might not even be covered by the conventional profile of the needy recognized by the government. It’s only natural to expect a remedial step from the government.

D
Published by
Dhruv.A

Write your Comment on Maruti Alto

3 comments
1
K
kv rupesh
Mar 28, 2020 1:29:49 AM

My humble request to govt. plz extend BS4 vechical sale from March 31

    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    R
    runa bhuyan
    Mar 27, 2020 10:01:17 PM

    all automobile manufacturer company should ask the gov. to extend BS4 norms..

      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      R
      runa bhuyan
      Mar 27, 2020 9:50:12 PM

      plz. plz.... extension on sale of BS4 vehicles post March 31.

        Reply
        Write a Reply
        Read Full News
        • Trending
        • Recent

        Trending Hatchback

        • Latest
        • Upcoming
        • Popular
        Latest Cars
        Upcoming Cars
        Popular Cars
        *Estimated Price New Delhi
        space Image
        ×
        Which is your city ?