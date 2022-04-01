Facelifted ZS EV In Hot Demand, Bags Over 1500 Bookings In March

Modified On Apr 01, 2022 03:56 PM By CarDekho for MG ZS EV

The carmaker registered a total of 4721 bookings in March

MG recently launched the facelifted ZS EV with a bigger battery pack for increased range. Since its launch, the EV has been in high demand, leading to the carmaker clocking 4721 bookings in March. Driving the numbers for the carmaker, the EV accounted for 1500 units of the total bookings, helping MG register a growth of over 69 percent in Q1 2022 over Q4 2021. Apart from the EV, MG India’s portfolio is entirely made up of different sized SUVs including the Astor, Hector and Gloster.

You can read through the press release for more details:

MG Motor India registers a growth of over 69% in Q1 2022 over Q4 2021; retails 4721 units in March

Gurugram, April 01, 2022 : MG Motor India has registered a growth of over 69% in Q1 2022 over Q4 2021. The carmaker retailed 4721 units in March 2022, immensely impacted by the supply chain constraints due to the new COVID-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage.

MG Motor India continues to witness positive momentum in enquiries and bookings across its product portfolio, including Astor, Hector, Gloster, and the ALL-NEW ZS EV. The carmaker is continuously accessing and aligning its production, subject to the volatility of supply constraints existing worldwide.

The recently launched ALL-NEW ZS EV has garnered a strong customer response with over 1500 bookings just within March. The ALL-NEW ZS EV comes with the largest-in-segment 50.3 kWh battery with advanced technology, offering a 461 km certified range on a single charge. MG continues to take concrete steps toward strengthening the EV ecosystem and enhancing electric mobility adoption with a vision to build a sustainable future in India.

