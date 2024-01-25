Modified On Jan 25, 2024 03:36 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch EV

The Adventure variant of the Tata Punch EV is the entry-level option for the larger battery pack that offers a claimed range of 421 km

The Tata Punch EV has recently gone on sale at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). It is available in a total of five broad variants – Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered Plus – and it comes with two battery pack options: Medium Range and Long Range. The Long Range battery pack is available from the Adventure variant onwards, and you can explore what the Punch EV Adventure LR has to offer through these 8 images.

At the front, the Punch EV Adventure shares many similarities with the higher-specced Empowered variants. It is equipped with LED projector headlights, connected LED DRLs, and LED fog lamps with cornering function. The LED DRLs not only serve as daytime running lights but also include welcome and goodbye animations, along with sequential effects for turn indicators. In comparison to its higher-spec trims, it misses out on a charging indicator on the connected DRL setup.

Also, additional exterior shades like Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, and the Seaweed shown here, becomes available from this Adventure variant onwards.

In profile, the Adventure variant of the Tata Punch EV comes with 16-inch steel wheels fitted with wheel covers. Over the lower-spec Smart and Smart Plus variants, the Punch EV Adventure comes with body-coloured door handles and gloss black ORVMs. It also features a traditional roof antenna, but still doesn’t get the roof rails that are on the higher-spec Empowered variants.

The rear of the Punch EV Adventure looks almost identical to the higher-spec models, though it lacks a rear defogger and a rear wiper-washer. Details such as the LED taillamps and blacked-out rear bumper with a silver skid plate remain unchanged.

The Adventure variant of the Tata Punch EV gets a dual-tone dashboard. It comes with a 7-inch Harman infotainment system borrowed from its ICE (internal combustion engine) version with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and steering-mounted controls for the same. It also gets the automatic AC with a touch control panel, and a Type-C USB charger along with a 12V power socket below.

The Adventure variant of the Tata Punch EV also comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a jewelled drive mode selector with a built-in display. It also features an electronic parking brake along with auto hold function. Please note that these are only available with the long range Adventure variant of the Punch EV, and not with its medium range version.

The Punch EV Adventure long range variant comes with dual-tone grey fabric seat upholstery. Save for the rear middle passenger, the Punch EV comes with adjustable headrests for all other occupants. However, it misses out on a rear centre armrest, which is offered with the higher-spec Empowered variant.

Other features on board the Punch EV Adventure Long Range include cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and push-button start/stop. It also comes with multi drive modes (Sport, Eco, City) and multi-mode regenerative braking.

By paying Rs 50,000 more, customers can go for Adventure S long range variant which will include additional features like a sunroof, option of a dual-tone exterior colour, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor, And Charging

The Adventure variant of the Tata Punch EV is the entry level variant for the long range option, which comes with a 35 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 421 km. It powers an electric motor which churns out 122 PS and 190 Nm.

The long range version of the Punch EV gets both 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW AC charging options, the latter for an extra Rs 50,000. The former takes 13.5 hours to charge the battery from 10 to 100 percent, while the faster charging option does the same job in 5 hours. It also supports 50 kW DC fast charging that can charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 56 minutes.

Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV Adventure long range variant is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the Citroen eC3, while being a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

