Published On Jan 07, 2023 10:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

Sources say it will come with the 120PS turbo-petrol engine that powers the Nexon with its manual gearbox

New ‘Sport’ variant will likely get cosmetic tweaks including revised bumpers and badges.

No changes are expected to the ride and handling setup of the premium hatchback.

The Altroz currently gets the choice of a 110PS turbo-petrol engine with a five-speed MT.

Tata’s stall at expo to also showcase the Punch EV and matured versions of the Curvv and Avinya concepts.

Tata is going to be concept-heavy at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 rather than showing more of its imminent launches. Among all the reveals and showcases, we can now exclusively report that the Indian marque is gearing up to display a new Altroz Sport variant as well.

As per our sources, the Altroz Sport variant will get a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, derived from the Nexon (120PS/170Nm). It is likely to get the same TA78 (internal codename for the gearbox) six-speed manual transmission setup as well. For now, the Altroz already has a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit on offer, making 110PS and 140Nm, and comes coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. We aren’t expecting any changes to be made in the ride and handling department of the premium hatchback.

Apart from the mechanical differences, the Altroz Sport variant is expected to be given some nips and tucks to sport a tweaked bumper, some badges, probably a new set of alloy wheels and maybe even body decals. Inside, its cabin could also see some updates in the form of badges or insignia to denote the ‘Sport’ variant of the premium hatchback as well as sporty accents.

With the more powerful turbo engine, it will be better suited to take on the Hyundai i20 N Line. It will be displayed at Tata’s pavilion at the Expo alongside the likes of the Punch EV, and more matured versions of the Curvv and Avinya concepts.

