Discounts Of Up To Rs 35,600 On Honda Cars This March

Published On Mar 04, 2022 02:40 PM By Rohit for Honda City

The new City and Jazz are the only models being offered with optional free accessories instead of the cash discount

  • Maximum discount of up to Rs 35,600 available on the new City.

  • Honda has provided the Amaze with savings of up to Rs 15,000.

  • The WR-V comes with benefits of up to Rs 26,000.

  • Up to Rs 20,000 off on the old City.

  • All offers valid till the end of March.

Honda has rolled out multiple benefits across its lineup in March. If you are looking for the maximum discounts, it is available with the new-gen City. For those looking to buy other Honda cars, here’s a look at the model-wise distribution of offers:

Amaze

Offer

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

  • All variants of the Amaze get savings of up to Rs 15,000, but there’s no cash discount.

  • The Amaze is priced between Rs 6.38 lakh and Rs 11.21 lakh.

Fifth-gen City

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 10,596

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,596

  • You can either opt for the cash discount or free accessories on the new City.

  • The fifth-gen sedan is priced from Rs 11.23 lakh to Rs 15.18 lakh.

Check out the latest deals and discounts here.

Also ReadHonda City Hybrid To Launch In Q2 2022. Will Offer Claimed Efficiency Of Nearly 30kmpl

Jazz

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Free Accessories

Up to Rs 12,158

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 5,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 33,158

  • Honda is offering all variants of the Jazz with the above benefits.

  • The hatchback also comes with the option of either the cash discount or the free accessories.

  • Honda retails it between Rs 7.71 lakh and Rs 9.95 lakh.

WR-V

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 26,000

  • The WR-V doesn’t get any cash discount and the optional free accessories.

  • The above-mentioned offers are applicable to all the variants of the Honda crossover.

  • It is priced from Rs 8.82 lakh to Rs 11.86 lakh.

Fourth-gen City

Offer

Amount

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Honda Car Exchange Bonus

Rs 7,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

  • You can grab these savings on both variants of the fourth-gen City.

  • It retails between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and the variant you choose. Honda has also rolled out exclusive offers for select corporate employees. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

