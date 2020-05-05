More Than 60 Per Cent Of New Car Buyers Rate Hygiene Highly In Post COVID-19 India: Survey

  • Login / Register
Modified On May 05, 2020 12:17 PM By Sonny

Carmakers could do a lot for not a lot of money to make their car cabins more hygienic

The coronavirus pandemic will undoubtedly change customer behaviour and expectations in the coming months even after the crisis has passed. The car industry will be experiencing this change as well. According to a recent CarDekho survey, a majority of customers across price segments are keen for new hygiene-related features in new cars.

Value of cars owned/ would own

Health monitoring of  members in the car

Interior made from antibacterial material

A/C with germ filter

All of the above

No change needed

Rs 5 to 12 lakh

15%

13%

13%

25%

34%

Rs 13 to 30 lakh

16%

11%

9%

26%

39%

Rs 35 lakh and more

16%

11%

9%

26%

39%

The survey split the respondents into three segments based on the prices of cars they owned/ would own: Rs 5-12 lakh, Rs 13 lakh-30 lakh and over Rs 35 lakh. On average, 16 per cent of responders across segments voted to add a feature that would monitor the health of those in the car and around 11 per cent wished car interiors to use antibacterial material. While 13 per cent of customers in the lowest priced segment would like to see germ filters built into the AC, only 9 per cent of the other two segments found this feature desirable.

On average, 26 per cent of respondents across segments would like to see all three features to be fitted to new cars. Combining the votes for the three individual features and those that voted to have all of them, the survey reveals an average figure of 60 per cent of car buyers now give health and hygiene related features a high priority in their decision making process.

Surprisingly, 39 per cent of people in the pricier segments do not feel the need to change or add any hygiene and health related features to new cars, as do 34 per cent of people in the lowest priced segment. The survey also revealed other popular demands from new cars such as a built-in slot for a sanitizer and a refill or an automatic sanitizer. It would also alter the sales and process for carmakers as customers want the test-drive vehicle to be sanitized as well.

There are only four cars in India with built in air purifiers for less than Rs 30 lakh. We believe this number should go up from here on.

