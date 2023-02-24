Modified On Feb 24, 2023 12:41 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV Max

It will commence the famous ‘K2K’ drive, from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, covering 4,000km from February 25

There is no doubt that the Tata Nexon EV is a landmark electric vehicle in India, but it also has some interesting records under its belt. After becoming the first electric vehicle to cross the world's highest motorable road Umling La in September 2022, the Tata Nexon EV, in its long-range Max version, is all set to make another record – covering the K2K drive in the ‘fastest’ time by an electric vehicle.

What’s The Plan?

Tata has stated the electric sub-4m SUV will undertake the journey from Srinagar to Kanyakumari starting February 25, covering 4,000km over four days with stops required only for charging the car. The team aims to clock 1,000 km per day in order to achieve its target time.

Details Of Nexon EV’s Electric Powertrain

Its Max iteration gets a 40.5kWh battery pack, coupled with an electric motor rated at 143PS/250Nm. The electric SUV supports two charging options: 3.3kW and 7.2kW, with charging times of 15 hours and six hours, respectively. Also, by using a 50kW DC fast charger, the battery gets rejuvenated from 0-80 per cent in just 56 minutes. It can also be topped up using a 15A socket in emergencies but that does take a lot of hours.

Variants, Prices And Rivals

Tata offers the Nexon EV Max in three trims: XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, priced in the range of Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While it goes up directly against the Mahindra XUV400, it’s an affordable option to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

