Modified On Jan 12, 2021 03:33 PM By Rohit for BMW 2 Series

BMW offers the petrol variant with a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit (190PS/280Nm), mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox

Prices of the existing diesel variants have increased by up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

Gets a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen system.

It will go up against the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan and Audi A3.

BMW’s entry-level sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupé , was launched in India in October 2020 as a diesel-only model. At that time, the carmaker had announced its plans to introduce a petrol version at a later date. It has now been launched as a single fully-loaded 220i M Sport variant priced at Rs 40.90 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW has also hiked the prices of the existing diesel variants by up to Rs 1.1 lakh as the introductory pricing comes to an end. Here’s a look at the entire price list of the sedan:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 220i M Sport -- Rs 40.90 lakh -- 220d Sport Line Rs 39.30 lakh Rs 40.40 lakh Rs 1.1 lakh 220d M Sport Rs 41.30 lakh Rs 42.30 lakh Rs 1 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom

Under the hood, the petrol-powered 2 Series Gran Coupé comes with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged unit that churns out 190PS and 280Nm. It gets an 8-speed automatic transmission and is offered with a front-wheel drivetrain. BMW claims the car can do the 0-100kmph run in 7.1 seconds, 0.4 seconds quicker than its diesel counterpart. It can reach a maximum speed of 240kmph. The petrol-powered 2 Series Gran Coupé has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 14.82kmpl. Like its diesel version, the petrol-powered sedan gets three drive modes: ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

The petrol variant of the 2 Series Gran Coupé gets full-LED auto-headlamps, LED fog lamps and tail lamps, panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, and ambient lighting. BMW also offers the sedan with a digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Gesture Control and wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging. Safety features on offer include six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control, Cornering Brake Control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

BMW is also offering service and maintenance packages ranging from 3-years/40,000km to 10-years/2 lakh km on the sedan. It serves as a competitor to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan and Audi A3 .

