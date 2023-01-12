Published On Jan 12, 2023 11:03 PM By Sonny

A quick wrap-up of the limited but exciting events with the introduction of some highly anticipated models

The Auto Expo may well be a week long event but all the action of new cars is wrapped up by the second day. Given the limited number of participating brands in 2023, it is understandable that there was not much left for Day 2 following yesterday’s slew of unveilings. However, while the surprises were few in number, they sure offered up a lot of excitement. Here are the key highlights from the second day of Auto Expo 2023:

Maruti Jimny

After a wait of many years, Maruti has finally revealed the Jimny that will be offered in India. Extended to fit an extra set of doors, the five-door Jimny has debuted with everything we hoped for: a 4WD powertrain, the now iconic front and rear design, retains its rugged cabin design, added practicality and an updated infotainment system. The launch and prices are still some time away but bookings are now open via Maruti’s Nexa retail chain.

Maruti Fronx

Yes, that is the actual name given to the Baleno-based crossover SUV which debuted alongside the Jimny. It’s no easy feat to draw any attention away from the much more anticipated off-roader, but the Fronx managed to pull it off thanks to its stunning design. The Fronx also caught our attention for its powertrains, which marks the return of the 1-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine. While the output remains unimpressive at 100PS, it has been updated with mild-hybrid tech and will be offered with a six-speed automatic transmission as well.

MG Euniq 7

Given MG’s impressive line of global offerings, especially those from its sister brands, the Euniq 7 was a real surprise showing at Auto Expo 2023. It is yet another premium MPV but what makes it special is the hydrogen fuel cell powertrain under its skin. Created under the umbrella of SAIC, the Euniq 7 made its global debut back in 2020. It promises a range of just over 600km and takes less than 4 minutes to refuel its 6.4kg hydrogen tank. While impressive as a production-spec offering, it is unlikely to be offered in India.

While these were all the new cars showcased on Day 2 of Auto Expo 2023, we also had plenty of additional information to offer about the cars that had debuted on Day 1. Catch up on all the action right here on CarDekho.