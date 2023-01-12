MG Shows Off A Hydrogen Fuel Cell MPV With 605km Range At Auto Expo 2023
Published On Jan 12, 2023 09:47 AM By Rohit
The hydrogen tank on the MPV can be refuelled in just three minutes
MG has taken the covers off a new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), called the Euniq 7, at the Auto Expo 2023. The FCEV people carrier has a 6.4kg hydrogen tank, offering a range of up to 605km.
The Euniq 7 MPV measures almost as much as the Kia Carnival and could be its greener rival. It even has sliding rear doors, a key aspect for any premium MPV. Like most premium MPVs, the tall front profile is dominated by a large grille by stretched LED headlights. The rear end styling is simpler with wraparound taillights connected by a chrome insert while the rear windscreen looks larger thanks to the black surrounds.
Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates about all the action from Auto Expo 2023.
- New Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* - Simple. Instant. Hassle Free - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Health Insurance Policy - Buy Online & Save Big! - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful