MG Shows Off A Hydrogen Fuel Cell MPV With 605km Range At Auto Expo 2023

Published On Jan 12, 2023 09:47 AM By Rohit

The hydrogen tank on the MPV can be refuelled in just three minutes

MG has taken the covers off a new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), called the Euniq 7, at the Auto Expo 2023. The FCEV people carrier has a 6.4kg hydrogen tank, offering a range of up to 605km. 

The Euniq 7 MPV measures almost as much as the Kia Carnival and could be its greener rival. It even has sliding rear doors, a key aspect for any premium MPV. Like most premium MPVs, the tall front profile is dominated by a large grille by stretched LED headlights. The rear end styling is simpler with wraparound taillights connected by a chrome insert while the rear windscreen looks larger thanks to the black surrounds.

