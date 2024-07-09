Modified On Jul 09, 2024 02:38 PM By Samarth for BYD Atto 3

The new base variant will feature a smaller 50 kWh battery pack and will miss out on some features

BYD Atto 3 to get new entry level variants: Dynamic and Premium, while the top-spec variant will be called Superior.

The Dynamic variant will lose features such as a powered tailgate and adaptive LED headlights.

It will also have fewer speakers and comes with single-colour ambient lighting.

The base variant will feature a 50 kWh battery pack and will offer a claimed-ARAI range of 468 km.

The other two variants will get a 60 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 521 km.

The prices of the new variants will be out on July 10.

BYD India has announced the launch of new, more affordable variants of the BYD Atto 3, set to debut on July 10. We have now exclusively sourced details of the revised Atto 3 ahead of its introduction. Previously available only in a single variant, the Atto 3 will now be offered in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. Let’s explore the detailed specifications and features of each new variant:

Powertrain

The base-spec Dynamic variant of the Atto 3 will now feature a smaller 50 kWh battery pack, while no changes have been made to the e-motor that continues delivers the same power and torque as the top variant. This new base variant offers a range of 468 km (ARAI). The mid-spec variant retains the same battery pack as the top trim offering a claimed range of 521 km.

Here are the detailed specifications about the upcoming new variants of the electric SUV:

Specifications Dynamic (New) Premium (New) Superior Battery Pack 50 kWh 60 kWh 60 kWh Power 204 PS 204 PS 204 PS Torque 310 Nm 310 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 468 km 521 km 521 km

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA Launched At Rs 66 Lakh

The Atto 3 comes with BYD’s Blade Battery which can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 50 minutes using a DC charger. The Dynamic variant supports a 70 kW DC charging option, while the Premium and Superior variants support an 80 kW charging option.

Features And Safety

The lower variant Dynamic will miss out on features like powered tailgate, multi-colour ambient lighting and will only have 6 speakers onboard as opposed to an eight-speaker sound system. It will also miss out adaptive LED headlights and ADAS (now limited to top model).

However, all three variants will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, 60:40 split rear seats, 5-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. .

In terms of safety, all variants come equipped with seven airbags as standard, along with electronic stability program (ESP), hill descent control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

Prices and Rivals

BYD is set to reveal the prices of the new variants of the Atto 3 on July 10. Currently, the Atto 3 prices range between Rs 33.99 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). But with the introduction of these new variants, one can expect the Atto 3 to have a starting price below the Rs 30 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

This makes it a more formidable competitor to the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Atto 3 Automatic