6 Features Hyundai Creta 2020 Offers Over Kia Seltos

Published On Mar 10, 2020 10:00 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta 2020

The new-gen Creta has a few premium tricks up its sleeve as it looks to retake the throne in the compact SUV segment

The second-gen Hyundai Creta , which is due to be launched on March 17, packs a lot of premium feature updates over the outgoing model. While the Kia Seltos has set the current standard for premium compact SUVs in India, the new Creta offers a few features over its Kia cousin too. Here are top six features that missing in the Kia compared to the Hyundai:

Panoramic Sunroof

The most visible feature advantage of the new Creta over the Seltos is the larger, panoramic sunroof. It looks a lot more premium than the average sunroof and makes the SUV seem more upmarket as well. It also makes the cabin feel more airy. Kia does offer the Seltos with a panoramic sunroof in select international markets but not with the India model.

Paddle shifters with turbo-petrol variant

Hyundai is offering the 2020 Creta with the same BS6 engine options as the Kia Seltos which includes the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. In the Creta, it is only available with the 7-speed DCT automatic while the Seltos gets the option of a 6-speed manual as well. However, the Hyundai SUV adds paddle shifters for the dual clutch transmission, which are missing on the Seltos. Paddle shifters add a bit more sportiness while shifting the gears manually in the dual-clutch transmission.

Advanced BlueLink with voice commands

The new Creta features the latest version of Hyundai’s suite of connected car features for its eSIM enabled infotainment system. The updated BlueLink tech also works with voice commands for functions like operating the sunroof and climate control using the activation phrase “Hello Blue Link”. The Seltos’ UVO Connect does not offer voice commands for these functions.

Also read: Here’s How BlueLink Connected Car Tech Will Work In The 2020 Hyundai Creta

Remote engine start using BlueLink in manual variants

Another way that the Creta’s connected car tech is a step ahead of that offered in the Seltos, is that manual transmission variants with BlueLink also feature remote engine start. In the Kia, only automatic variants get the option of remote engine start. It is important to note that only the Creta variants with an electronic parking brake offer remote engine start with a manual transmission. Remote engine start also allows for the feature of pre-cooling the cabin.

Semi-digital instrument cluster with digital speedometer

Both the 2020 Creta and the Kia Seltos are equipped with a 7-inch full colour display in the instrument cluster in their higher-specced variants. However, the Creta’s cluster layout offers a more premium instrument cluster appearance as it is flanked by smaller analogue dials and the speedometer is now digitally displayed with other vehicle information. The Seltos’ cluster still gets two usual-sized analogue dials flanking the display.

Touch controls for auto air purifier

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is equipped with an in-built automatic air purifier, similar to the air purifier offered in the Seltos. Both have a digital display that shows the different modes it is operating in and the quality of air that it is filtering. However, the Creta’s air purifier display also houses touch controls to switch it on/off, toggle between modes and check the filter.

