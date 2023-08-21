Modified On Aug 21, 2023 02:13 PM By Rohit for BMW i7

The influx of EVs is picking up pace spanning from the budget-friendly MG Comet EV to the recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron luxury e-SUV

As automobile markets across the globe witness a notable shift from the internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs), the Indian automotive industry, too, is gathering steam in the EV category. With nearly three quarters of 2023 behind us, there have been six electric cars -- both new and updated -- so far this year. Here’s a quick recap:

BMW i7

Price: Rs 1.95 crore

At the beginning of 2023, BMW launched its flagship electric sedan, the i7, in India. It gets a 101.7kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP-claimed range of up to 625km. The i7 comes with a dual-motor setup making 544PS and has an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

Feature highlights include a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch curved digital driver’s display, a massive 31.3-inch 8K display for rear passengers and 4-zone climate control. Its safety net includes multiple airbags, crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Price: 44.95 lakh

Hyundai launched its flagship electric car – the Ioniq 5 – in India at Auto Expo 2023. It arrived as a locally assembled offering and Hyundai’s only second long-range EV in in India following the Kona Electric. The carmaker has provided the Ioniq 5 with a 72.6kWh battery pack, and an ARAI-claimed range of 631km. It gets a single electric motor located on the rear axle and making up to 217PS and 350Nm.

The Ioniq 5 comes with dual 12.3-inch screens (for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment display), a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and ventilated front seats. Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mahindra XUV400

Price: Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh

Another EV debut from the start of the year, Mahindra brought out its first long-range electric offering: the XUV400. It is the EV derivative of the XUV300, although it's a little longer (4.2m). Mahindra is offering the XUV400 EV with two battery pack options: 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh. While the former has a range of 375km, the latter promises 456km (both MIDC-rated) between recharges. The electric SUV’s motor puts out 150PS and 310Nm.

It is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen system, a single-pane sunroof, a manual AC, push-button start/stop, cruise control, and connected car tech. The XUV400’s safety kit gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability programme (ESP), up to six airbags, and a reversing camera.

Citroen eC3

Price: 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.76 lakh

The eC3 is Citroen’s first EV in India, and it went on sale in February 2023. It is based on the same platform as the C3 crossover hatchback and serves as a larger entry-level electric car alternative to the Tata Tiago EV. Citroen offers it with a 29.2kWh battery pack coupled with an electric motor that puts out 57PS and 143Nm. It has a claimed ARAI-rated range of 320km.

Features on board the Citroen eC3 include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a manual AC, and a digitised instrument cluster. Its safety net comprises dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and a rear parking camera.

MG Comet EV

Price: 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh

MG Motor India has been part of the EV revolution in India since 2020 with the ZS EV. In 2023, it introduced its most affordable EV – the Comet – in 2023. The Comet EV has a 17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 230km. It comes paired with a 42PS/110Nm electric motor powering the rear wheels.

In terms of equipment, the 2-door 4-seater is loaded with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for digital instrument cluster), connected car tech, keyless entry and LED lighting. MG has provided it with dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and a reversing camera.

Audi Q8 e-tron

Price: Rs 1.14 crore to Rs 1.31 crore

The Audi e-tron facelift – now called the Audi Q8 e-tron – is the only EV on this list that is not an all-new entrant. It is sold in two body styles: SUV and Sportback (SUV coupe), both with two battery pack options: 89kWh and 114kWh having a peak claimed range of up to 600km. While the former is rated to deliver 340PS from its electric motors, the latter’s motors produce 408PS and 664Nm. Both come with a dual-motor setup and an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

The electric vehicle’s features list boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and an 8.6-inch screen for climate controls. Other equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, a 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system, and ambient lighting. Audi has provided it with eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Plenty To Come

While these were the six electric cars that have electrified our market so far, the remainder of the year will also see quite a few EVs being launched. These include the Tata Nexon EV facelift, Volvo C40 Recharge, and even the limited-edition Fisker Ocean EV.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

