5 Things To Know About The Upcoming Kia Seltos Gravity Edition

Published On Apr 10, 2021 08:47 AM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

The new limited edition variant is expected to be launched on April 27

There’s an announcement coming in from Kia on April 27, which we are expecting is related to the Seltos. The manufacturer has also put out a teaser which shows the new Kia logo and one involving a falling apple, which suggests the launch of the Seltos Gravity edition that debuted in Korea in 2020. Here are five things you need to know about this limited edition variant.

Subtle Cosmetic Enhancements For The Exterior

The Seltos Gravity Edition gets a new chrome studded grille, different set of alloy wheels (one size bigger than the standard model’s 17-inch wheels), chrome-detailed outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), and bigger front and rear skid plates. A new colour option could also be introduced for this edition of the Seltos.

A New Interior Shade

The Gravity Edition is expected to get an exclusive grey-black interior theme with grey seat upholstery. The existing GT Line trims get an all-black interior with red accents and the regular variants get black-beige theme for the HTX and HTX+ variants and a single-tone black theme for the HTE, HTK and HTK+ variants.

More Features Onboard

The carmaker could also introduce features such as a panoramic sunroof and additional connected car features for the Gravity edition variant. In many international markets the Seltos is already sold with a panoramic sunroof in the top-spec variants. Here, its Hyundai Creta sibling is the only one to offer the glass expanse in the compact SUV space.

New Kia Logo

Kia revealed its new logo earlier this year and Seltos seems to be its first recipient in India. Going by the teaser, we can see the new Kia logo inscribed on the bonnet of the car. The Sonet sub-4m SUV and Carnival premium MPV will get the new branding soon after.

A Small Premium Over The Current Prices

Currently, the Seltos retails from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The previous special edition Seltos in India was the Anniversary Edition, which is based on the mid-spec HTX trim, but the Gravity Edition will be a more premium offering. The Gravity Edition is expected to be based on the top-spec variants and is expected to demand a premium over them.

