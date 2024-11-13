2024 Maruti Dzire Reaches Dealerships, Test Drives To Start Soon

Maruti is also offering the new-generation Dzire on a subscription basis starting from Rs 18,248 per month

Exterior changes include new grille and LED lighting setup and fresh dual-tone alloy wheels.

Comes with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and wireless phone charger.

Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Powered by a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine with 5-speed MT and AMT options.

Also get an optional CNG powertrain with a reduced output (70 PS/102 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is one of the latest launches from Maruti, and it is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The new Dzire has now also arrived at some showrooms, and customers can now check it out in all its glory. The test drives for the new-generation Dzire are also set to start soon. Let’s have a look at how it looks and what it offers.

Design

The Dzire shown in the image sports a Gallant Red exterior shade, an all new shade from Maruti for the Dzire. Key changes on the outside include a prominent grille with horizontal slats, new headlights with LED DRLs, and a fresh set of dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels. The rear now incorporates new tail lights with Y-shaped LED internal lighting elements.

In the latest iteration, the 2024 Maruti Dzire completely distinguishes itself from its hatchback counterpart, the Swift.

Interior And Features

The 2024 Dzire gets the same dashboard layout as the Swift. However, it gets a black and beige interior theme, along with fake wooden inserts on the dashboard.

Maruti has equipped the new-generation Dzire with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charger, and cruise control. It’s also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with a single-pane sunroof. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera (segment-first), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Available In Both Petrol And CNG Guises

It is powered by a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine which debuted on the new Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol+CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km/kg

Price Range and Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire rivals the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. It will also take on the new-generation Honda Amaze. Maruti is also offering the Dzire on a subscription basis, with plans starting at Rs 18,248 per month. This includes registration, maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

