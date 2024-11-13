All
2024 Maruti Dzire Reaches Dealerships, Test Drives To Start Soon

Modified On Nov 13, 2024 01:19 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire

Maruti is also offering the new-generation Dzire on a subscription basis starting from Rs 18,248 per month

2024 Maruti Dzire Front

  • Exterior changes include new grille and LED lighting setup and fresh dual-tone alloy wheels.

  • Comes with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, and wireless phone charger.

  • Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

  • Powered by a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine with 5-speed MT and AMT options.

  • Also get an optional CNG powertrain with a reduced output (70 PS/102 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

  • Priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is one of the latest launches from Maruti, and it is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The new Dzire has now also arrived at some showrooms, and customers can now check it out in all its glory. The test drives for the new-generation Dzire are also set to start soon. Let’s have a look at how it looks and what it offers.

Design

The Dzire shown in the image sports a Gallant Red exterior shade, an all new shade from Maruti for the Dzire. Key changes on the outside include a prominent grille with horizontal slats, new headlights with LED DRLs, and a fresh set of dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels. The rear now incorporates new tail lights with Y-shaped LED internal lighting elements.

In the latest iteration, the 2024 Maruti Dzire completely distinguishes itself from its hatchback counterpart, the Swift.

Also Check Out: 2024 Maruti Dzire Driven: 5 Things You Need To Know

Interior And Features

2024 Maruti Dzire Dashboard

The 2024 Dzire gets the same dashboard layout as the Swift. However, it gets a black and beige interior theme, along with fake wooden inserts on the dashboard.

Maruti has equipped the new-generation Dzire with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charger, and cruise control. It’s also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with a single-pane sunroof. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera (segment-first), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Available In Both Petrol And CNG Guises

It is powered by a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine which debuted on the new Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol+CNG

Power

82 PS

70 PS

Torque

112 Nm

102 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

Claimed fuel efficiency

24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT)

33.73 km/kg

Price Range and Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire rivals the Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. It will also take on the new-generation Honda Amaze. Maruti is also offering the Dzire on a subscription basis, with plans starting at Rs 18,248 per month. This includes registration, maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

Read More on : Maruti Dzire AMT

Write your Comment on Maruti Dzire

