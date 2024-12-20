2024 Honda Amaze V MT vs 2024 Maruti Dzire VXi MT: Which Variant To Buy?

Both the Amaze V and Dzire VXi are equally equipped, but the Amaze offers more boot space, while the Dzire has a more efficient engine

The 2024 Honda Amaze not only looks new inside and out but also offers a host of new features and improved safety. Honda is offering the Amaze in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX, with V being the new entry-level trim. The Amaze V MT is priced close to the mid-spec VXi MT variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire. Here’s how the two variants compare in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price

2024 Honda Amaze V MT 2024 Maruti Dzire VXi MT Rs 8 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

The entry-level V manual variant of the new Amaze is Rs 21,000 more expensive than the mid-spec VXi manual variant of the 2024 Dzire.

Dimensions

Dimensions New Honda Amaze 2024 Maruti Dzire Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1733 mm 1735 mm (-) 2 mm Height 1500 mm 1525 mm (-) 25 mm Wheelbase 2470 mm 2450 mm + 20 mm Boot Space 416 litres 382 litres + 34 litres

While the Amaze and Dzire are equal in terms of length, the former has a 20 mm longer wheelbase.

The Dzire, however, is 25 mm taller than the 2024 Amaze.

The Amaze also offers 34 litres of extra boot space compared to the Dzire that should prove to be a bit more useful when carrying your luggage for those weekend trips.

Powertrain

Model 2024 Honda Amaze V MT 2024 Maruti Dzire VXi MT Engine 1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol Power 90 PS 82 PS Torque 110 Nm 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

The new-generation Dzire is powered by a fresh Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the fourth-gen Swift. The Amaze, on the other hand, has a 4-cylinder petrol engine, however the engine capacity is same for both the sedans.

Honda’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 8 PS more power than Maruti’s Z series petrol engine.

In automatic, the Dzire gets the option of a 5-speed AMT, meanwhile the Amaze comes with a CVT automatic.

Unlike the Amaze, the Dzire VXi also comes with a CNG powertrain with a reduced output of 70 PS, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Honda Amaze V MT 2024 Maruti Dzire VXi MT Exterior LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

14-inch steel wheels with covers Halogen projector headlights

LED tail lights

Shark-fin antenna

14-inch steel wheels with covers Interior Dual-tone black and beige interior

Fabric seat upholstery

Boot light

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Headrests for all seats Dual-tone black and beige interior

Fabric seat upholstery

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Adjustable headrests for front seats Comfort And Convenience 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display

Manual AC

PM2.5 air filter

All four power windows

Auto up/down driver’s side window

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Steering mounted audio controls

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Paddle shifters (CVT only)

Day/night IRVM Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID)

Manual AC with rear vents

All four power windows

Auto up/down driver’s side window

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Steering mounted audio controls

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Day/Night IRVM Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system 7-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control

Hill start assist

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats

ISOFIX child seat mounts 6 airbags (as standard)

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill start assist

Rear defogger

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Considering the price points, the variants in comparison here pack all essential features like a touchscreen, manual AC, all four power windows, and a 4-speaker sound system.

The Amaze, however, gets a bigger 8-inch touchscreen and also features a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display.

Over the 2024 Dzire VXi, the Amaze V also gets LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and a PM2.5 air filter.

Both subcompact sedans get electrically adjustable OVRMs (outside rear view mirrors), but the Dzire also gets auto-fold ORVMs.

In terms of safety, both sedans are equally equipped with features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill start assist. The Dzire, however, additionally gets rear defogger.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it’s clear that at Rs 21,000 less, the 2024 Maruti Dzire VXi MT is well-equipped for its price. However, there are a few compromises like non-LED headlight setup and a little less boot space. Also, the Dzire makes 8 PS less than the Amaze on paper, but the former has a higher claimed fuel efficiency. The Amaze V, on other hand, has all the necessary and some good-to-have features, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, all four power windows, and 6 airbags. Its exterior highlights include LED projector headlights and LED tail lights.

So, which variant here of the two subcompact sedans would be your pick? Let us know in the comments.

