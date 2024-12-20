All
2024 Honda Amaze V MT vs 2024 Maruti Dzire VXi MT: Which Variant To Buy?

Modified On Dec 20, 2024 12:45 PM By Shreyash for Honda Amaze

Both the Amaze V and Dzire VXi are equally equipped, but the Amaze offers more boot space, while the Dzire has a more efficient engine

The 2024 Honda Amaze not only looks new inside and out but also offers a host of new features and improved safety. Honda is offering the Amaze in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX, with V being the new entry-level trim. The Amaze V MT is priced close to the mid-spec VXi MT variant of the 2024 Maruti Dzire. Here’s how the two variants compare in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Price

2024 Honda Amaze V MT

2024 Maruti Dzire VXi MT

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 7.79 lakh

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom Delhi

  • The entry-level V manual variant of the new Amaze is Rs 21,000 more expensive than the mid-spec VXi manual variant of the 2024 Dzire.

Dimensions

Dimensions

New Honda Amaze

2024 Maruti Dzire

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

No difference

Width

1733 mm

1735 mm

(-) 2 mm

Height

1500 mm

1525 mm

(-) 25 mm

Wheelbase

2470 mm

2450 mm

+ 20 mm

Boot Space

416 litres

382 litres

+ 34 litres

New Honda Amaze V Variant Explained In 7 Images

  • While the Amaze and Dzire are equal in terms of length, the former has a 20 mm longer wheelbase.

  • The Dzire, however, is 25 mm taller than the 2024 Amaze.

Maruti Dzire VXi variant side

  • The Amaze also offers 34 litres of extra boot space compared to the Dzire that should prove to be a bit more useful when carrying your luggage for those weekend trips.

Powertrain

Model

2024 Honda Amaze V MT

2024 Maruti Dzire VXi MT

Engine

1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol

Power

90 PS

82 PS

Torque

110 Nm

112 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT

Maruti Dzire VXi variant front

  • The new-generation Dzire is powered by a fresh Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the fourth-gen Swift. The Amaze, on the other hand, has a 4-cylinder petrol engine, however the engine capacity is same for both the sedans.

  • Honda’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 8 PS more power than Maruti’s Z series petrol engine. 

New Honda Amaze V Variant Explained In 7 Images

  • In automatic, the Dzire gets the option of a 5-speed AMT, meanwhile the Amaze comes with a CVT automatic.

  • Unlike the Amaze, the Dzire VXi also comes with a CNG powertrain with a reduced output of 70 PS, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Honda Amaze V MT

2024 Maruti Dzire VXi MT

Exterior

  • LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 14-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Halogen projector headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 14-inch steel wheels with covers

Interior

  • Dual-tone black and beige interior

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Boot light

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Headrests for all seats

  • Dual-tone black and beige interior

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Adjustable headrests for front seats 

Comfort And Convenience

  • 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display

  • Manual AC

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • All four power windows

  • Auto up/down driver’s side window

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Paddle shifters (CVT only)

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Analogue cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID) 

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • All four power windows

  • Auto up/down driver’s side window

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

  • Day/Night IRVM

Infotainment

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Traction control

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Considering the price points, the variants in comparison here pack all essential features like a touchscreen, manual AC, all four power windows, and a 4-speaker sound system.

New Honda Amaze V Variant Explained In 7 Images

  • The Amaze, however, gets a bigger 8-inch touchscreen and also features a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display.

  • Over the 2024 Dzire VXi, the Amaze V also gets LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and a PM2.5 air filter.

Maruti Dzire VXi variant dashboard

  • Both subcompact sedans get electrically adjustable OVRMs (outside rear view mirrors), but the Dzire also gets auto-fold ORVMs.

  • In terms of safety, both sedans are equally equipped with features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill start assist. The Dzire, however, additionally gets rear defogger.

Final Takeaway

New Honda Amaze V Variant Explained In 7 Images

From the above comparison, it’s clear that at Rs 21,000 less, the 2024 Maruti Dzire VXi MT is well-equipped for its price. However, there are a few compromises like non-LED headlight setup and a little less boot space. Also, the Dzire makes 8 PS less than the Amaze on paper, but the former has a higher claimed fuel efficiency. The Amaze V, on other hand, has all the necessary and some good-to-have features, including an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, all four power windows, and 6 airbags. Its exterior highlights include LED projector headlights and LED tail lights. 

So, which variant here of the two subcompact sedans would be your pick? Let us know in the comments.

S
Published by
Shreyash
Car News

