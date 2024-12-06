2024 Honda Amaze Interior Explained In 10 Images

The 2024 Amaze gets an all-new interior though still featuring the same dual-tone black and beige cabin theme as seen on the previous generation

With the recent generational update, the 2024 Honda Amaze now not only looks new inside and out but it also packs many features, along with an advanced safety tech, which is a first in its segment. Honda is offering the Amaze in three broad variants: V, VX, and ZX. Let’s explore the cabin of the new Amaze in 10 real-life images.

The interior of the 2024 Honda Amaze looks completely new, while the black and beige cabin theme remains unchanged. It features a new City-inspired 3-spoke steering wheel , while the AC vents and the centre console have also been redesigned and now looks inspired from the Elevate.

A brushed silver strip runs across the length of the dashboard, and there’s also a honeycomb pattern on the passenger side of the dashboard.

Honda is offering the new Amaze with a big 8-inch touchscreen which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You also get a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display which is the same as the one found on Honda City and Honda Elevate. Other features include auto AC, a 6-speaker sound system, and paddle shifters (only with the CVT automatic).

The Amaze is also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its safety kit also includes LaneWatch camera, and a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC).

The 2024 Amaze now features a wireless phone charger located below the climate control unit. Below the climate control unit you will find two cup holders in the centre console. It is important to note that the new Amaze still misses out on front centre armrest.

However, there’s a rear centre armrest with two cup holders for rear passengers. For the added convenience of rear passengers, it also gets rear AC vents.

Powertrain Options

Honda is offering the new-generation Amaze with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine available with its previous-generation version. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 7-step CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 18.65 kmpl (MT), 19.46 kmpl (CVT)

Price Range & Rivals

The new-generation Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the 2024 Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

