New Aston Martin Vanquish Launched In India At Rs 8.85 Crore

The new Aston Martin Vanquish has a top speed of 345 kmph which is the highest for any series production car of the British carmaker

Gets LED lights all around, a huge grille, 21-inch alloy wheels and a quad exhaust setup.

Inside, it features a dual-tone dashboard, 2 sport seats and a lot of carbon fibre elements.

Features include dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone auto AC and a panoramic glass roof.

Safety net includes multiple airbags, 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite.

Powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 835 PS and 1000 Nm.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish has been launched as the carmaker’s most premium grand tourer in India, priced at Rs 8.85 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). Now in its third generation, the new Vanquish keeps the classic silhouette of the original, but with a lot of modern and sportier design touches. It's powered by a twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers incredible performance. Let’s take a closer look at everything the new Vanquish has to offer.

Exterior

At the front, the Aston Martin Vanquish features sharp-looking headlights that look similar to the other models of the carmaker and a large grille with horizontal elements that feeds air to the V12 engine. The bonnet has carbon-fiber air intakes, and the bumper includes a carbon-fiber splitter for a more aggressive look.

Its side profile has a clean look, with swan doors, 21-inch gold wheels, and carbon-fiber trim that carries the ‘Aston Martin V12’ badge.

At the rear, it gets a very aggressive design with vertically-stacked LED tail lights and a gloss black element connecting them. There’s more carbon fiber on the tailgate, with the bumper featuring a quad exhaust system and an aggressive diffuser, giving the car a sporty look.

Interior

The Aston Martin Vanquish is a 2-seater offering that features a cabin that looks aesthetically pleasing and equally modern. It gets a dual-tone dashboard which is wrapped in premium leatherette materials with some carbon fibre elements that underline its sporty nature. The dashboard features two digital screens and a 3-spoke steering wheel that also has a dual-tone theme.

It gets sport seats, both of which are wrapped in a leatherette upholstery. It also gets some luggage storage areas behind the seats and this area also gets a lot of carbon-fibre trims to match the dashboard design.

The center console is packed with buttons and rotary dials for controlling everything from the push-button start to seat ventilation and AC. It extends into the front armrest, which has two cupholders and extra storage space.

Features And Safety

In terms of features, the Aston Martin Vanquish is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system. It also gets dual-zone auto AC, wireless phone charger, a panoramic glass roof, 16-way electrically adjustable seats, power adjustable steering wheel, and automatic headlights and wipers. The British carmaker is also providing a heated steering wheel and ventilated seats as optional accessories.

Its safety suite consists of multiple airbags, 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake. It also gets a full-suite of advanced driver assistance systems with features including forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Aston Martin Vanquish 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine Power 835 PS Torque 1000 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

It does a 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 345 kmph, which is the most in any series production car by the manufacturer.

Rivals

The Aston Martin Vanquish locks horns with the Ferrari 12 Cilindri in India.

