2022 MG ZS EV Spied Revealing Its Exterior And Interior Changes

Modified On Feb 02, 2022 04:44 PM By Tarun for MG ZS EV 2022

The electric SUV will get an updated styling, new features, and a bigger battery pack

The 2022 ZS EV will get upgrades in line with its ICE-powered counterpart, the MG Astor.

Spy shots show the refreshed front and rear profiles with new alloy wheels.

The cabin gets a larger touchscreen system and a fully digital instrument panel.

To get ADAS with pilot assist, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, and adaptive cruise control.

Expected to get a bigger battery pack with more driving range.

Expected to go on sale in February.

The facelifted MG ZS EV has been spotted almost undisguised ahead of its expected debut in February. However, this time we can see its updated exterior and interior in detail. The EV will get all the updates in line with the recently launched MG Astor, its ICE-powered (internal combustion engine) counterpart.

The new spy video shows the front fascia will be completely revamped. You can see the tweaked front grille, a refreshed bumper, and new LED headlights. The charging port will no longer be behind the MG logo, but rather beside it.

The alloy wheels have also been refreshed and there’s the same ‘Electric’ badging on the side fender. The rear profile receives updates in form of a new bumper and taillights.

The interior has also been slightly refreshed, again, on the lines of the MG Astor. The 2022 ZS EV is seen with a new and larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and new climate control switches. It could also gain wireless charging and the personal AI (artificial intelligence) assistant. However, the robot-head AI device can’t be seen in the spy video. Even the rotary dial gear knob, driving mode and braking regeneration level switches are the same.

One big difference that we can see onboard is the addition of ADAS (advanced driving assistance system). The Astor’s ADAS features automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

For reference, the MG ZS EV is already equipped with a panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, automatic headlights and wipers, connected car technology, six airbags, hill start/descent control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system, and electronic stability control.

The 2022 MG ZS EV should get a bigger (51kWh) battery pack that will increase its driving range from the current 419 kilometres. The electric motor is expected to produce the same output of 143PS and 353Nm.

The facelifted MG ZS EV will demand a premium over the current model, which is priced from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Kona Electric, which is also expected to receive a facelift.

