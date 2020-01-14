2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Variant-wise Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Published On Jan 14, 2020 01:00 PM By Saransh for Tata Nexon 2020

It will be available in 8 variants unlike the current model which is available in 7 variants

Gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX anchors as standard.

Rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps and cruise control limited to the top variant.

Digital instrument cluster also on offer, like the Tiago and Tigor.

Facelifted Nexon is likely to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo.

While the launch of the 2020 Tata Nexon is still a few weeks away, a brochure has just surfaced online, revealing the variant-wise feature list of the SUV.

Let’s take a look at the leaked details:

Tata Nexon XE:

Exterior: Projector headlamps (new, available only in higher variants earlier) and 16-inch 195/60 steel wheels.

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors and front seatbelt reminder.

Comfort: Manual AC, front power windows and tilt adjustable steering.

Other: Digital instrument cluster (new) and multiple driving modes.

Tata Nexon XM:

Features (over XE):

Exterior: wheel covers, roof rails and follow me home headlamps.

Comfort: Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold, remote central locking, rear power windows and 12V charging socket.

Infotainment: 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth and ConnectNext app suite.

Tata Nexon XMA AMT:

Exterior: 215/60 16-inch steel wheels.

Tata Nexon XZ:

Features (over XMA):

Exterior: Fog lamps with cornering assist and shark fin antenna.

Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and voice commands.

Comfort: reverse parking camera, rear AC vents, height adjustable front seatbelts, rear centre armrest with cup holders (currently available from XZ+) and steering-mounted controls.

Tata Nexon XZ+:

Features (over XZ):

Exterior: Dual tone roof, 16-inch alloys and rear wiper and wash with defogger.

Comfort: Push button start, auto AC, height-adjustable driver’s seat and front armrest with sliding tambour door.

Tata Nexon XZA+ AMT:

Features (over XZ+)

Wearable remote key.

Tata Nexon XZ+(O):

Features (over XZ+):

Comfort: Auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control.

Interior: Leather-wrapped steering and gear knob.

Tata Nexon XZA+(O) AMT:

Features (over XZ+(O)):

Wearable remote key.

Also Read: Tata Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Facelift Teased. Bookings Open

Image Source

Read More on : Nexon AMT