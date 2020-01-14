  • Login / Register
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Variant-wise Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Published On Jan 14, 2020 01:00 PM By Saransh for Tata Nexon 2020

It will be available in 8 variants unlike the current model which is available in 7 variants

  • Gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX anchors as standard.
  • Rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps and cruise control limited to the top variant.
  • Digital instrument cluster also on offer, like the Tiago and Tigor.
  • Facelifted Nexon is likely to be  launched at the 2020 Auto Expo.

While the launch of the 2020 Tata Nexon is still a few weeks away, a brochure has just surfaced online, revealing the variant-wise feature list of the SUV. 

Let’s take a look at the leaked details:

Tata Nexon XE:

Exterior: Projector headlamps (new, available only in higher variants earlier) and 16-inch 195/60 steel wheels. 

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors and front seatbelt reminder.

Comfort: Manual AC, front power windows and tilt adjustable steering. 

Other: Digital instrument cluster (new) and multiple driving modes. 

Tata Nexon XM:

Features (over XE): 

Exterior: wheel covers, roof rails and follow me home headlamps.

Comfort: Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold, remote central locking, rear power windows and 12V charging socket. 

Infotainment: 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth and ConnectNext app suite. 

Tata Nexon XMA AMT: 

Exterior: 215/60 16-inch steel wheels. 

Tata Nexon XZ: 

Features (over XMA):

Exterior: Fog lamps with cornering assist and shark fin antenna.

Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and voice commands.

Comfort: reverse parking camera, rear AC vents, height adjustable front seatbelts, rear centre armrest with cup holders (currently available from XZ+) and steering-mounted controls. 

Tata Nexon XZ+:

Features (over XZ):

Exterior: Dual tone roof, 16-inch alloys and rear wiper and wash with defogger.

Comfort: Push button start, auto AC, height-adjustable driver’s seat and front armrest with sliding tambour door.

Tata Nexon XZA+ AMT:

Features (over XZ+)

Wearable remote key. 

Tata Nexon XZ+(O):

Features (over XZ+):

Comfort: Auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control.

Interior: Leather-wrapped steering and gear knob.

Tata Nexon XZA+(O) AMT:

Features (over XZ+(O)):

Wearable remote key.

Also Read: Tata Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Facelift Teased. Bookings Open

Image Source

Saransh

