2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Variant-wise Features Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Published On Jan 14, 2020 01:00 PM By Saransh for Tata Nexon 2020
It will be available in 8 variants unlike the current model which is available in 7 variants
- Gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX anchors as standard.
- Rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps and cruise control limited to the top variant.
- Digital instrument cluster also on offer, like the Tiago and Tigor.
- Facelifted Nexon is likely to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo.
While the launch of the 2020 Tata Nexon is still a few weeks away, a brochure has just surfaced online, revealing the variant-wise feature list of the SUV.
Let’s take a look at the leaked details:
Tata Nexon XE:
Exterior: Projector headlamps (new, available only in higher variants earlier) and 16-inch 195/60 steel wheels.
Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors and front seatbelt reminder.
Comfort: Manual AC, front power windows and tilt adjustable steering.
Other: Digital instrument cluster (new) and multiple driving modes.
Tata Nexon XM:
Features (over XE):
Exterior: wheel covers, roof rails and follow me home headlamps.
Comfort: Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold, remote central locking, rear power windows and 12V charging socket.
Infotainment: 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth and ConnectNext app suite.
Tata Nexon XMA AMT:
Exterior: 215/60 16-inch steel wheels.
Tata Nexon XZ:
Features (over XMA):
Exterior: Fog lamps with cornering assist and shark fin antenna.
Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and voice commands.
Comfort: reverse parking camera, rear AC vents, height adjustable front seatbelts, rear centre armrest with cup holders (currently available from XZ+) and steering-mounted controls.
Tata Nexon XZ+:
Features (over XZ):
Exterior: Dual tone roof, 16-inch alloys and rear wiper and wash with defogger.
Comfort: Push button start, auto AC, height-adjustable driver’s seat and front armrest with sliding tambour door.
Tata Nexon XZA+ AMT:
Features (over XZ+)
Wearable remote key.
Tata Nexon XZ+(O):
Features (over XZ+):
Comfort: Auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control.
Interior: Leather-wrapped steering and gear knob.
Tata Nexon XZA+(O) AMT:
Features (over XZ+(O)):
Wearable remote key.
Also Read: Tata Nexon, Tiago & Tigor Facelift Teased. Bookings Open
Read More on : Nexon AMT