2020 Hyundai Creta: 5 Things You Need To Know

Modified On Feb 03, 2020 08:51 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta 2020

Officially teased and internationally previewed, the new Creta is ready for its Indian debut

The second-gen Hyundai Creta will make its India debut at Auto Expo 2020. Although it is likely to be similar to the China-spec Creta, Hyundai India has still released a teaser for the upcoming SUV. Here are the top 5 things you should know about the new 2020 Creta:

1 All-new Exterior Design

The 2020 Creta features a brand new exterior design while keeping its familiar proportions. It features the latest iteration of Hyundai’s cascading grille and split LED headlamps with LED DRL slits above them. The rear end now features split taillamps and overall, the new Creta looks sportier and has grown in size as well, being longer and wider. In a nutshell, it looks nothing like the model it will soon replace.

2 BS6 Petrol and Diesel Engines

Hyundai will be giving the Creta an all-new range of BS6 engines shared with the Kia Seltos. Its powertrain options would include a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit (140PS/242Nm). All of them will be offered with a 6-speed manual as standard and each engine will have its own automatic options as well - CVT with the petrol, 6-speed AT with the diesel and 7-speed DCT with the turbo-petrol.

3 New Cabin Layout

The India-spec 2020 Creta is expected to share its cabin layout with the Kia Seltos, which gets features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch MID in the instrument cluster. With the increase in dimensions, the new Creta should become more spacious and offer extra boot space as well. However, it will continue to be a 5-seater SUV.

4 Additional features and technology

Hyundai will be beefing up the feature list of the new Creta with BlueLink connected car technology and an eSIM embedded into the infotainment system. This allows for live tracking various aspects of the Creta like location, engine health and driving telemetrics among other internet-based features like remote engine start-stop and cabin pre-cool (with automatic variants). The new Creta is also expected to get a panoramic sunroof and built-in air purifier.

5 Expected Prices & Launch

The new Creta, with the new engines, is expected to be priced at a premium over the outgoing model, at least at the top end. It may be priced between Rs 9.5 lakh and Rs 16 lakh when launched later in March 2020. The new-gen Creta will continue to rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur along with mid-size SUVs like the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.