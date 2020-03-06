2020 Honda WR-V Facelift Revealed. Launch Soon

Modified On Mar 06, 2020 12:04 PM By Saransh for Honda WRV

Will be offered with a set of BS6 petrol and diesel engines along with additional features

Facelifted WR-V features subtle cosmetic updates.

Will continue to get the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine, albeit in a BS6 avatar.

Launch expected in the coming days.

Expect the prices to go up by upto Rs 50,000.

Honda is gearing up to launch the facelifted WR-V in the country. And just a few days ahead of its launch, the carmaker has shared some details about the updated Jazz-based crossover.

The facelift crossover looks largely similar to the outgoing model except for some minor updates. It features a refreshed front fascia with new LED headlamps and a redesigned front bumper which looks bulkier and gets horizontally slated grille instead of the honeycomb grille on the outgoing model along with new LED fog lamp housing.

Pictured: Pre-facelift Honda WR-V

The carmaker has not yet revealed the interiors of the facelifted WR-V but expect them to be largely identical to the outgoing model. The feature list is also expected to remain unchanged except for the addition of LED projector headlamps and cruise control (earlier diesel only). Other features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto AC, push button start and an electric sunroof.

Pictured: Pre-facelift Honda WR-V

The facelifted WR-V will continue to come with a 1.2-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, albeit in the BS6 avatar. Both of these engines are already on offer in the BS6 Amaze, which went on sale earlier this year. The 1.2-litre unit continues to make 90PS/100Nm, while the 1.5-litre diesel unit is good for 100PS and 200Nm. While pre-facelift WR-V is offered with manual transmission only- 5-speed MT for petrol and 6-speed MT for diesel, Honda might offer optional CVT with the facelifted WR-V. Honda already offers the CVT with both petrol and diesel engine options on the Amaze.

Pictured: Pre-facelift Honda WR-V

With the facelift, prices of the petrol WR-V are expected to go up by around Rs 15,000, while the diesel WR-V is likely to get dearer by around Rs 50,000. Currently, the WR-V is priced from Rs 8.08 lakh to Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Viatara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Revealed At Auto Expo 2020; Will Rival Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue

Read More on : Honda WR-V diesel