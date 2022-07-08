20 To 30 Percent Mahindra SUVs Are Expected To Be Electric By 2027: Executive Director, Mahindra

Modified On Jul 08, 2022 06:48 PM By Sonny

It should have at least three EVs in its SUV lineup in the next five years

Mahindra is gearing up to enter the Indian EV space, starting in early 2023, with the XUV400. It is also working on new dedicated electric models that will be debuted as concepts on August 15, with the first one scheduled to be market ready in 2025. While it aims to become a leading EV brand at some point, Mahindra’s lineup will continue to be dominated by combustion engine models in the near future.

The brand recently announced its new investment partner for its upcoming four-wheeler EV sub division. In it, the Executive Director Auto and Farm at Mahindra & Mahindra, Rajesh Jejurikar, stated, “We would expect between 20% to 30% of Mahindra SUVs to become electric by 2027.”

How many EVs will Mahindra offer to meet that vision?

The current Mahindra lineup comprises approximately 10 SUVs as of 2022. The XUV400 will be a new electric model but it is a derivative of the XUV300 subcompact SUV, which is offered with petrol and diesel engines. The XUV700 is the only other model in its lineup that is said to be EV-ready and is also expected to arrive by 2027. Additionally, Mahindra will launch at least one, if not two, new dedicated EV during the same period. The final tally of SUVs is expected to be around 12, of which three would be EVs. That proportion of EVs and ICE-models would align with Jejurikar’s statement.

Mild electrification of Mahindra SUVs

In the meantime, Mahindra is also expected to introduce degrees of electrification to its petrol and diesel powertrains. It will likely add mild-hybrid technology across the lineup, even to the likes of the Bolero and Thar. This would be particularly important in helping the SUV-centric brand keep up with the ever tightening emission norms in the future.