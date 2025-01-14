You Can Now Test Drive The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e In Some Cities

Modified On Jan 14, 2025 10:17 AM By Kartik for Mahindra BE 6

Phase one of the test drives has begun, with phases two and three to follow soon

Test drives will be available in three phases.

Phase one includes Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, And Chennai.

Phase two will start in late January, while phase three will start in early February.

Both the BE 6 and XEV 9e are available in three broad variants: Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three.

Features include multi-zone auto AC, powered and ventilated front seats and wireless phone chargers.

The EVs are offered in two battery packs: 59 kWh and 79 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 682 km.

The prices for the BE6 range from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh, while the XEV 9e ranges from 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e electric offerings are now available to test drive in some cities. Mahindra has already revealed that it will be opening test drives in three phases, with the second phase slated to start on January 24, 2025, and the third on February 7, 2025. Currently, you can test drive the two EVs in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, And Chennai. The second phase will cover cities such as Indore, Goa, Ludhiana and Kolkata while the final phase will allow test drives pan-India. Mahindra is offering the BE 6 and XEV 9e in three board variants Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three and here is what the two electric vehicles have on offer:

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Features And Safety

Mahindra is offering features such as a 12.3-inch triple-screen setup for the XEV 9e, and a double-screen setup for the BE 6, wireless phone chargers, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Other features include a fixed glass roof, powered and ventilated front seats, and an augmented reality-based heads-up display.

To ensure occupant safety, Mahindra is offering the EVs with seven airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The BE6 and XEV 9e will also feature Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) techs such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and autonomous emergency brake.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Powertrain

Both fully electric cars come with two battery packs, the details for which are as follows:

Specification BE 6 XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh/ 79 kWh 59 kWh/ 79 kWh Power 231 PS/ 286 PS 231 PS/ 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC PI+P II) 535 km/ 682 km 542 km/ 656 km

Both these configurations are offered with a single motor setup powering the rear wheels. The battery packs support 175 kW DC fast charging, going from 20-80 percent in 20 minutes.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Prices and Rivals

The Mahindra BE6 is priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 26.9 lakh and will have competition from other electric cars like Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and MG ZS EV.

Mahindra’s flagship XEV 9e is priced between Rs 21.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh and will rival the likes of Tata Safari EV and Tata Harrier EV.

Disclaimer

(All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India and do not include the home charger).

