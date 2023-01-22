Modified On Jan 23, 2023 10:54 AM By Ansh for Citroen C3 EV

The electric hatchback can be had with a single 29.2kWh battery pack

Can be booked for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Citroen recently unveiled the eC3 electric hatchback for India.

Will be available for test drives soon.

Gets an electric motor that churns out 57PS and 143Nm.

It offers an ARAI-claimed range of 320km.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

You can now put your name down for the electrified version of the Citroen C3 as the carmaker has opened its bookings. You can book the eC3 for a token amount of Rs 25,000 online or at the carmaker’s authorised dealerships across India. Test drives for the eC3 are also expected to begin soon.

Available in two variants, Live and Feel, the eC3 gets a 29.2kWh air-cooled battery pack paired with a single electric motor making 57PS and 143Nm. This powertrain gives the eC3 a top speed of 107kmph and an ARAI-claimed range of 320km. That figure is ever so slightly higher than what is offered by the Tata Tiago EV.

On board the eC3, you’ll see a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster and keyless entry. In terms of safety, it offers dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Citroen will announce the prices of its electric hatchback in February which are expected to start at Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). When the eC3 hits the market, it will compete against the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV. It will also be an affordable alternative to the Tata Nexon EV Prime and the Mahindra XUV400.

