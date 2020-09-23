You Can Drive Home The Toyota Urban Cruiser From Mid-October

Published On Sep 23, 2020 05:08 PM By Rohit for Toyota Urban cruiser

Toyota will continue to offer the 2-year/ 20,000km free maintenance package to customers booking the Urban Cruiser till the commencement of deliveries

Earlier, the maintenance package was only on offer for those pre-booking the SUV.

The Urban Cruiser is essentially a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza with a redesigned front profile.

It gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that’s mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT.

Toyota has priced the sub-4m SUV from Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Vitara Brezza -based Toyota Urban Cruiser has gone on sale with prices ranging from Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Toyota has stated that the deliveries of the sub-4m SUV will begin in mid-October. It has now announced that the free 2-year/20,000km (whichever is earlier) maintenance package, that was only applicable on the pre-bookings earlier, can be availed on new bookings until the deliveries begin.

Toyota offers the Urban Cruiser with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the Maruti SUV. It is good for 105PS and 138Nm and comes paired to either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed torque converter unit. The AT gearbox is available as an option across all variants and comes with the mild-hybrid system.

Compared to the Brezza, the Urban Cruiser just gets a redesigned front profile while the rest of the bits remain identical to the Maruti. It also comes with a near-identical equipment list that includes rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, auto AC, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The only change on the inside is the dual-tone black-brown layout compared to the all-black theme of the Vitara Brezza.

With the demand for affordable SUVs growing multifold in our country, the sub-4m SUV space is growing in size and popularity. It now has seven offerings viz. Toyota Urban Cruiser, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 , Kia Sonet , Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon. The number is soon set to go up with the addition of the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite in the coming months.

