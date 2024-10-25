All
Watch: Tata Curvv EV Variants Explained: Which One Should You Pick?

Modified On Oct 25, 2024 06:19 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV is available in three broad variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered Plus

The Tata Curvv EV was launched recently as India’s first mass-market all-electric SUV-coupe, starting at Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in three variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered Plus. These variants are offered with different features and get a choice between two battery packs. With such a variety of features and configurations, finding the right variant to suit your needs can feel a bit confusing.

In the latest video on the CarDekho YouTube channel, we have tried to make it easier for you to choose the correct Curvv EV variant that fits your needs. We first start by explaining the variant-wise colour and powertrain options. Once that is out of the way, we move on to explaining the variant-specific feature distribution. To understand what variant best suits your needs, check out the video.

Also See: Watch: How Much Battery Is Drained Due To The AC Use In An EV, Feat. Tata Curvv EV And Tata Nexon EV

Tata Curvv EV: Variant-wise Prices

Variant

Medium Range

Long Range

Creative

Rs 17.49 lakh

Accomplished

Rs 18.49 lakh

Rs 19.25 lakh

Accomplished Plus S

Rs 19.29 lakh

Rs 19.99 lakh

Empowered Plus

Rs 21.25 lakh

Empowered Plus A

Rs 21.99 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Tata Curvv EV: Battery Pack And Range

Specifications

Medium Range

Long Range

Battery Pack

45 kWh

55 kWh

No of electric motor

1

1

Power

150 PS

167 PS

Torque

215 Nm

215 Nm

ARAI-claimed Range

502 km

585 km

The Curvv EV supports DC fast charging of up to 70 kW, which can top up the battery from 10-80 percent in 40 minutes. A 7.2 kW AC charger has also been provided that recharges the smaller battery pack from 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours and the larger battery pack in almost 8 hours.

Tata Curvv EV: Features And Safety

Tata Curvv EV dashboard

The Tata Curvv EV has an extensive features list including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC and a panoramic sunroof. It is also equipped with a wireless phone charger, powered driver and front passenger seats, and ventilated front seats.

Tata Curvv EV ventilated seats

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-wheel disc brakes. It also comes with an electronic parking brake with auto hold and a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

Tata Curvv EV: Rivals

Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV rivals the MG ZS EV and will take on the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV. It can be considered a premium option to the Mahindra XUV400 EV and MG Windsor EV.

Write your Comment on Tata Curvv EV

