See how the Mahindra Thar.e retains much of the original Thar’s essence

The Mahindra Thar EV concept was recently showcased as the SUV maker’s plan to electrify the iconic off-roader. It has been revealed in a five-door avatar and retains many design details that keep it connected to the roots.

At the unveiling, we got to interact with Pratap Bose, Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer, to explain his handiwork. Here’s our reel where you get to know about the Vision Thar.e concept from the man himself:

The Thar is an iconic brand name and Mahindra has tried to retain its essence in the electrified future. It carries square LED elements for the headlights and tail lamps, which further compliment its boxy looks. The front and rear bumper, too, carry the same beefed-up look.

Pratap Bose further adds that the capacity of the frunk (front trunk) will be huge. There are stylized side steps on both the sides of the EV. It also gets flush door handles, with the exposed door hinges adding the raw-rugged appeal.

The alloy wheels have been designed tastefully and carry a completely new look. There are bright orange tow hooks integrated into the bumper, which will glow in the dark. Lastly, he also adds that Mahindra tries to keep the looks of the real production model as close to the concept version as possible.

The technical specifications of the Mahindra Thar.e are unknown, but we’re expecting a big battery pack with a range of over 400km. A dual electric motor with AWD is expected onboard.

