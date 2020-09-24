Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Published On Sep 24, 2020 08:51 AM By Sonny for Toyota Urban cruiser

How does the Urban Cruiser fare against its rivals in the hotly contested sub-compact SUV segment?

The Toyota sub-4m SUV has been a long time coming since it was announced that it will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as part of their alliance. It has now been launched as the Urban Cruiser with the same feature set as its donor car and the same powertrain - a 1.5-litre petrol engine with choice of 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmissions. The Urban Cruiser does get a tweaked front fascia and different cabin theme to differentiate it from the Vitara Brezza. It will be taking on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport.

Given that the Urban Cruiser is a petrol-only offering, let’s take a look at how its prices compare against petrol variants of its closest rivals (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi):

Prices (Manual) Urban Cruiser Brezza Venue Sonet Nexon XUV300 EcoSport - 1.2 E - Rs 6.75 lakh 1.2 HTE - Rs 6.71 XE - Rs 7 lakh - - Lxi - Rs 7.34 lakh 1.2 S - Rs 7.45 lakh 1.2 HTK - Rs 7.59 lakh XM - Rs 7.85 lakh W4 - Rs 7.95 lakh - Mid - Rs 8.40 lakh Vxi - Rs 8.35 lakh 1.2 S+ - Rs 8.37 lakh 1.2 HTK+ - Rs 8.45 lakh XM(S) - Rs 8.37 lakh - Ambiente - Rs 8.18 lakh - - S - Rs 8.51 lakh XZ - Rs 8.70 lakh W6 - Rs 8.98 lakh Trend - Rs 8.98 lakh High - Rs 9.15 lakh Zxi - Rs 9.10 lakh - HTK+ iMT - Rs 9.49 lakh - - - Premium - Rs 9.80 lakh Zxi+/Zxi+ Dual Tone - Rs 9.75 lakh/ Rs 9.98 lakh SX/SX iMT - Rs 9.84 lakh/ Rs 10 lakh HTX iMT - Rs 9.99 lakh XZ+/ XZ+ Dual tone - Rs 9.65 lakh/ Rs 9.85 lakh W8 - Rs 9.90 lakh- Titanium - Rs 9.77 lakh XZ+(S)/ XZ+(S) Dual Tone - Rs 10.25 lakh/ Rs 10.45 lakh - - - XZ+(O)/ XZ+(O) Dual tone - Rs 10.55 lakh/ Rs 10.75 lakh Titanium+/ Thunder - Rs 10.67 lakh - - SX(O)/SX(O) iMT - Rs 10.90 lakh/ Rs 11.14 lakh - - W8(O)/ W8(O) Dual Tone - Rs 10.97 lakh/ Rs 11.12 lakh S - Rs 11.22 lakh - - - HTX+ iMT - Rs 11.65 lakh - - - - GTX+ iMT - Rs 11.99 lakh - -

Prices (Automatic) Urban Cruiser Brezza Venue Sonet Nexon EcoSport - - XMA - Rs 8.45 lakh - Mid AT - RS 9.80 lakh Vxi AT - Rs 9.75 lakh S DCT - Rs 9.65 lakh XMA(S) - Rs 8.97 lakh - High AT - Rs 10.65 lakh Zxi AT - Rs 10.50 lakh - HTK+ DCT - Rs 10.49 lakh XZA+/ XZA+ Dual tone - Rs 10.25 lakh/ Rs 10.45 lakh Titanium AT - Rs 10.67 lakh - - - XZA+(S)/ XZA+(S) Dual Tone - Rs 10.85 lakh/ Rs 11.05 lakh - Premium AT - Rs 11.30 lakh Zxi+ AT/ Zxi+ AT Dual Tone - Rs 11.15 lakh/ Rs 11.40 lakh SX+/SX+ Dual Tone DCT - Rs 11.46 lakh/ Rs 11.63 lakh lakh - XZA+(O)/ XZA+(O) Dual Tone - Rs 11.15 lakh/ Rs 11.35 lakh Titanium+ AT - Rs 11.57 lakh - - - GTX+ DCT - Rs 12.99 lakh (expected) - -

The recently launched Kia Sonet is the most affordable and most expensive offering in the sub-4m SUV segment followed closely by the Hyundai Venue.

Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser in three trims and each of them get the choice of manual and automatic transmission options. Each variant is priced at a small premium over the corresponding variants of its Maruti donor.

The Urban Cruiser has the highest entry-level price with a variant that is better equipped than most of the rivals’ base models.

Mahindra is the only one not to offer an automatic option with the XUV300 petrol variants.

Like the Brezza, the Urban Cruiser features mild-hybrid tech for the automatic variants.

The Venue and Sonet share their engine options - 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.0-litre turbocharged units. They’re the only ones to offer the iMT clutchless manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission options in this segment, both with the turbo-petrol only.

Ford’s sub-compact SUV is the most aged choice here and also gets the most powerful petrol engine that makes 122PS and 149Nm.

The Nexon is the only one here to offer a petrol-AMT option as compared to the more refined automatic transmission choices of its rivals. It also makes it the most affordable automatic option in the segment.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is now tied with the Urban Cruiser for being the most fuel efficient offering at an ARAI claimed mileage of 18.76kmpl.

