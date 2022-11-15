Modified On Nov 15, 2022 02:18 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

Four days after the event, the Innova Hycross will debut in India as well

The Innova Hycross will be a completely new model, built from scratch.

It will get a monocoque chassis and a front-wheel-drive system.

To be powered by a 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine, replacing the well-known diesel powertrain.

To get a panoramic sunroof; expected to have a 360-degree camera and ADAS too.

To be sold alongside the Crysta; likely to cost from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota has confirmed the global unveil of the new generation Innova for November 21. Called as the ‘Innova Hycross’, it will also go on sale in India, with the local debut scheduled for November 25. It will be a completely new model with several firsts for the Innova nameplate.

One of those ‘firsts’ will be the new Innova’s monocoque chassis, which replaces the previously used ladder frame. As a result, the Hycross will be a front-wheel drive MPV and not rear-wheel drive like the Crysta and it is expected to be slightly bigger than the Crysta as well.

Sadly, the Innova Hycross won’t get the option of a diesel engine. It’ll be powered by a more fuel-efficient 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine, which should deliver around 190PS. The lower variants might be offered with a non-hybrid version of the said petrol engine.

As said, it will be a completely new model, built from scratch, carrying a new design language too. The MPV’s interior is also expected to undergo a complete makeover. The latest teaser shows it with a panoramic sunroof and roof-mounted AC vents. The Innova Hycross is expected to feature a new free-standing touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) comprising lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

The Hycross will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta and is expected to be priced from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).