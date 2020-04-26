Top Car News Of The Week: Renault Triber Price Hike, Honda City Lower Variant, Maruti Factory, MG Hector & Toyota Hybrids

Published On Apr 26, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

The auto industry kept rolling at snail’s pace this week as well

MG Hector Relief Cars: MG Motor has decided to be an active participant in the fight against coronavirus. The carmaker has decided to lend 100 units of its Hector to help the frontline heroes in their transportation requirements. Here’s how it plans to help.

Honda City Lower Variants: Not everyone looks to buy a top variant of a car. If you were waiting for the new Honda City and wanted to know what its base variant will be like, take a look at this.

Renault Triber Price Hike: Renault India has spruced up the Triber’s price for the second time this year. First one was due to the BS6 upgrade but what’s the reason for this price hike now? How much more will you have to shell out? All your answers here.

Maruti Factory: As the entire automobile industry remains shut, Maruti Suzuki has gained limited permission from the government to run its Manesar facility. How was this possible and what are the precautions that the authorities have suggested? Answer here.

Toyota Affordable Hybrids: Toyota has always been well-known for its hybrid prowess but the problem has been with their cost. Most of their hybrid cars have been out of reach of the masses. But come 2022, the Japanese automaker will be mobilizing mainstream car buyers with its hybrid powertrains in India. Here are the variations and cars that could bear this technology.

