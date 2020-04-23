2020 Honda City Lower Variant’s Interior Spotted Ahead Of Launch

Published On Apr 23, 2020 04:45 PM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

The leaked image reveals that lower variants will get a CVT option

Entry-spec model gets an all-black cabin, while higher variants get a dual-tone theme.

Notable features inside include a 2-DIN audio unit, multi-function steering, push button start/stop.

It will be offered in three variants: V, VX and ZX.

Seems like the base-spec City will also get a CVT option.

The launch of the 2020 Honda City has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing lockdown. Since there’s no reason for any official details to come through, the internet is making do with leaked images of the sedan. The latest one reveals details of the fifth-generation City’s lower variant. In our opinion, this could be the base-spec variant of the car.

The base-spec Honda City sports an all-black dashboard theme laced with brushed aluminium accents for the AC vents, steering wheel, and central console. It gets a nice-looking steering wheel with integrated controls for audio and Bluetooth telephony and two big dials for the instrument cluster.

For audio, there’s a 2-DIN unit with a rotary knob and a flurry of buttons below it. As apparent from the pictures, this variant is also equipped with automatic climate control and push button start/stop feature. The central console houses cubby holes, an accessory socket, and USB charging port. A recent leaked brochure hinted that the higher variants will get a dual-tone cabin theme.

This variant is also equipped with a CVT box which, though usually seen with a petrol engine, is likely to be paired with the diesel version as well. The upcoming Honda City will be powered by a pair of BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

As far as the features of the top-spec Honda City are concerned, it’s bound to be loaded to the brim. It will feature LED headlamps, sunroof, lane watch camera, six airbags, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, Alexa remote operation, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a semi-digital instrument cluster with G-meter.

Prices of the Honda City are likely to range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh. It will continue its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, VW Vento, and Maruti Ciaz.

