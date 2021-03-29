Top 15 Colourful Options Available With Cars Under Rs 30 Lakh

Published On Mar 29, 2021 08:30 AM By Sonny

If you’re looking for an exciting or distinctive colour for your new car, these are your best options

When buying a new car, one of the most difficult decisions is the colour. The budget and needs dictate which variant you’ll buy but the colour choice is very personal and that decision is always in your face, everytime you go towards the car or are walking away from it. While an extensive range of exterior colour options is more common in the luxury segment, mass market brands have started offering some bright and/or striking colours too. That means colours other than the usual trope of bright red, blue, orange and milder colours like silver, grey, white and black.

As we celebrate Holi, the festival of colours, let’s take a look at some of the coolest shades you can get on cars priced under Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom):

Hyundai Santro in Diana Green

Prices: Rs 4.67 lakh to Rs 6 lakh

The Santro is Hyundai’s entry-level offering in India. Its cute proportions are further highlighted in this bright green exterior paint option. The Diana Green paint also comes with a black interior unlike the dual-tone cabin offered with the other paint options. It even has colour-matched inserts around the vents and green seatbelts too. It is not the only bright green small hatchback in the market but it is the better looking one.

Tata Tiago in Victory Yellow

Prices: Rs 4.86 lakh to Rs 6.85 lakh

Not many mass market brands offer their cars in yellow and fewer get the shade just right. Tata’s shade of Victory Yellow is perfectly suited to the sprightly Tiago. It is the brand’s entry-level offering and does well to attract younger buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis in Turquoise Blue

Prices: Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.31 lakh

The design of the Ignis is often described as cute with its smooth lines, boxy proportions and snout-like front fascia. It is offered in six different colours but the turquoise blue stands out the most. It’s bright and cheerful, and the shade is easily distinguishable in a crowd.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in Aqua Teal

Prices: Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 7.87 lakh

When Hyundai launched the Grand i10 Nios in India, the Aqua Teal paint was showcased in most promo materials. It is an aquatic shade with a premium feel that suits the styling details of the Nios. This shade was also offered temporarily on the Santro for a celebratory Anniversary edition.

Renault Triber in Metal Mustard

Prices: 5.30 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh

For fans of Renault’s motorsport division, it is easy to associate the brand with the colour yellow. In India, Renault offers a yellow paint option with the Triber sub-4m MPV crossover. It’s not a bright shade like the one seen on the Tata Tiago but a sombre shade instead which is aptly named Metal Mustard.

Tata Altroz in High Street Gold

Prices: 5.70 lakh to Rs 9.46 lakh

The Altroz marked Tata’s foray into the premium hatchback segment. It also debuted this distinctive gold paint finish unlike any of its segment rivals. The grille, air dam and blacked out section across the tailgate offer a sporty contrast to the gold exterior. It is not a particularly bright paint option for the Altroz but it is certainly good looking and breaks the usual hatchback palette of red, blue, white, silver and grey exterior colours.

Hyundai i20 in Metallic Copper

Prices: Rs 6.80 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh

Hyundai’s i20 continues to be one of the best-looking premium hatchbacks in its third-gen avatar. It is available in six monotone paint options including a new colour called Metallic Copper. This is a premium yet youthful shade for the i20 which also has a pinkish hue in bright lighting and makes it easily distinguishable from rivals.

Kia Sonet in Beige Gold

Prices: Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh

The Sonet was Kia’s third model in India and it was showcased in this premium gold paint option. It is contrasted well by the black and red details of the top-spec GTX+ variant. Kia’s shade of gold is a lot different from the one seen on the Altroz. The Sonet looks quite premium and refined in this colour even with the silver details of the HT-Line variants. It looks best in the dual-tone option with the contrast black roof.

Hyundai Verna in Starry Night

Prices: Rs 9.11 lakh to Rs 15.20 lakh

Hyundai launched the second-gen Verna in 2017 and introduced a new deep blue colour option by the name of Starry Night. The sedan has since been given a facelift to look even more premium than before and it now looks even better in Starry Night blue. This shade gives the car a serious and mature look in daytime and enhances its sporty appeal at night. Hyundai offers this colour with the new i20 as well but we feel it looks better on the Verna.

Mahindra Thar in Rocky Beige

Prices: Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14.15 lakh

When the second generation Thar finally arrived in the market, it was made available in six colours. Three of the shades were new and one of the colours that got carried forward from the previous-gen model was this shade called Rocky Beige. This is a tricky one as it does not look as good in the OEM visuals as it does in real life. But if you want to opt for a less common and more subtle shade for the Thar, this one is certainly worth considering.

MG Hector in Burgundy Red

Prices: Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh

Since the day MG entered India with the launch of the MG Hector mid-size SUV, it has been available in five monotone colours while dual tone options have since been added. The coolest option continues to be the Burgundy Red paint which is a premium, wine-like shade for the Hector. It has a near purple-ish hue which makes the MG SUV look a lot cooler than it does in the other shades.

Tata Harrier in Camo Green

Prices: Rs 16.71 lakh to Rs 20.46 lakh

The design of the Harrier was a huge leap forward for a Tata product. It looked modern, stylish and robust. Tata improved the look with the 2020 model year update which added larger wheels to better fill the large wheel arches and sleeker outside rearview mirrors. Towards the end of 2020, the Harrier got a new Camo Edition which paints the exterior to a jungle green which makes the SUV look ready for a serious adventure. It looks more premium thanks to the subtlety of the shade and also quite menacing when you see it creep up behind you unexpectedly.

Tata offers a darker shade of green with the Nexon sub-4m SUV called Foliage Green.

Tata Safari in Royale Blue

Prices: Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh

The new Tata Safari is a three-row offering based on the Harrier 5-seater. However, it gets a lot of cosmetic revisions for the rear and a couple of exclusive paint options. The one we’ve picked for this list is the Royale Blue. It may look similar to blues of other models online but the richness of the shade becomes apparent in daylight. It makes the Safari look more stately while still being somewhat subtle.

Jeep Compass in Techno Metallic Green and Galaxy Blue

Prices: Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 28.29 lakh

Jeep recently gave the Compass its first serious facelift for India. Even though the exterior changes were minimal the facelifted SUV got three new colour options. Two of them really caught our attention as they gave the Compass a fresh appeal. The Techno Metallic Green is Jeep’s version of a forest green shade with a shiny finish. It makes the Jeep SUV look more mature than some of the other, more excitable colour options.

Galaxy Blue is a surprisingly common name in the automotive industry for bright blue paint options. With Jeep, it is more of a dark blue shade for the Compass. This is also a nice sombre colour that replaces the more vibrant shade of Hydro Blue. What makes this shade truly stand out is that it also has a purplish-hue depending on the angle of the light, which suits the name of Galaxy Blue.

Volkswagen T-Roc in Kurkuma Yellow

Price: Rs 21.35 lakh

While Volkswagen cars in India aren’t known for exciting colours, the brand has some real gems in their global palette. One of the best ones is Kurkuma Yellow which was made available here on the imported T-Roc. It makes the premium SUV look youthful and energetic. This colour option also has a bit of golden in it which keeps it mature enough to be acceptable by most adults.

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi and colour options may vary depending on the model variant.

These are our top picks from the current lineup of models and you can let us know your favourite colour in the comments. If you have a suggestion for a model and colour we might have missed, let us know about that as well.