Modified On Nov 09, 2022 02:28 PM By Rohit for Audi e-tron

With the facelift, the e-tron’s higher-specced 55 trim gets a larger battery with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 600km

The facelifted EV now gets the ‘Q8’ prefix, signifying its flagship status in the lineup.

Exterior updates include a new LED DRL strip, revised grille and an ‘Audi’ badge on the B-pillar.

Inside, its cabin is still dominated by the triple displays and plush upholstery featuring some recycled materials too.

It still gets a choice of two battery sizes, but now with three trims: 50, 55 and the sportier SQ8s, for both SUV and Sportback shapes.

The WLTP claimed range for the electric SUV now ranges from 491km to 600km.

Expected to come to India in 2023 with a starting price of Rs 1.1 crore (ex-showroom).

Audi’s journey of electrification began in 2018 with the introduction of the e-tron electric SUV (which came to India in 2021) along with a Sportback version that had the coupe-SUV styling. Now, the carmaker has given the e-tron SUVs a mid-life facelift and added the ‘Q8’ prefix to clearly state its position in Audi’s lineup.

Potency Of Electric Power And Its Range

In the international markets, the Q8 e-tron will be offered in three trims: e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron S. The battery capacities have increased along with other technical improvements and the range for each trim of the Audi electric SUV has expanded as well.

Check out the technical data of the Q8 e-tron:

Parameters Q8 e-tron 50 Q8 e-tron 55 SQ8 e-tron Motors and Drivetrain Dual motor, all-wheel drive Dual motor, all-wheel drive Triple motor, all-wheel drive Power 339PS* (Up from 312PS) 408PS* 503PS* Torque 664Nm (Up from 540Nm) 664Nm 973Nm Net Battery Capacity 89kWh (Up from 71kWh) 106kWh (Up from 95kWh) 106kWh WLTP-claimed range Up to 509km (Up from 379km) Up to 600km (Up from 484km) Up to 513km

*In boost mode

The maximum range figures stated above are for the Sportback variants. It is worth noting that the slippery shape of the Sportback always promises slightly more range than the regular e-tron SUV (a difference of only 10-20km).

Still A Looker

With the refresh, the Audi EV now gets an updated grille along with an LED strip that connects both the LED headlights. The carmaker has also redesigned the fake air vents, while the only revision on the sides is the inclusion of the ‘Audi’ badge on the B-pillar. At the back, it still features the same connected LED taillights as the outgoing model.

Related: Electric Rickshaws Powered By Audi e-tron’s Used Batteries To Hit Indian Roads In 2023

A Stylish And Feature-loaded Cabin

As a flagship luxury offering, these Q8 e-tron SUVs do have a plush cabin, but Audi has also made use of recycled plastic materials in the cabin for extra sustainability. The highlight though is the tri-screen setup like the outgoing model consisting of the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch infotainment unit and an 8.6-inch touchscreen below the main infotainment screen. The screens in the central console replace nearly all physical controls.

The Q8 e-tron’s features list includes four-zone climate control (optional), a panoramic glass roof, powered and ventilated seats with massage function, and multiple driver assistance systems.

Also Read: New Audi Q5 Special Edition Launched At Rs 67.05 Lakh

When Can You Expect It Here And For How Much?

We expect the carmaker to bring the facelifted e-tron SUV to India by mid-2023. As it will continue to be a CBU offering, its prices are likely to go up over the current model, which retails from Rs 1.02 crore to Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). The Audi Q8 e-tron will go up against the Mercedes-Benz EQC, BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace.

Read More on : Audi e-tron Automatic