The electric sedan gets new features and colour and more range without any cost increment

Revised Tigor EV variant lineup is XE, XT (new), XZ+ and XZ+ Lux (new).

Magnetic Red shade introduced, now comes in a total of three paint options.

Feature updates include cruise control, auto-headlights and multi-mode regen.

Gets the same 26kWh battery pack as before; claimed range up by 9km.

The Tigor EV now retails from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Tata Motors has just introduced the updated Tigor EV by giving it few more features, a new colour option and a bit more range. The electric sedan's variant lineup has also got a rejig and now incorporates new XT (replacing XM) and top-spec XZ+ Lux variants.

Variants And Price Updates

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh No difference XM Rs 12.99 lakh Discontinued – XT (new) – Rs 12.99 lakh – XZ+ Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh No difference XZ+ Lux (new) – Rs 13.75 lakh –

Tata has brought in a new top-spec XZ+ Lux trim in the Tigor EV’s lineup, which sits atop the electric sedan’s variant lineup. There’s also a new mid-spec XT variant which replaces the XM trim.

Cosmetic And Feature Changes

The carmaker is now offering the Tigor EV with the choice of three exterior shades, namely Magnetic Red (new), Daytona Grey and Signature Teal Blue. This is the only cosmetic change as part of the sedan’s update. It also gets the option of a dual-tone finish with a black roof in the new top variant.

The electric sedan is now also being provided with leatherette upholstery, rain-sensing wipers, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-headlights and cruise control. A tyre pressure monitor, puncture repair kit, connected car tech with smartwatch connectivity and multi-mode regen are now being offered as standard on the Tigor EV.

Increased Range

Perhaps the most practical improvement with the update has come in the form of a bump in the ARAI-claimed range figure. The Tigor EV can now do 315km, up from 306km before the update. Tata’s electric sedan continues with the same 26kWh battery pack and the same 75PS electric motor. The increased range might be thanks to the new multi-mode regen that can help improve the EV’s battery-regeneration ability for a few extra kilometres.

No Change In Charge Times

Its battery pack can still be refilled from 0-80 per cent in 8.5 hours using a standard wall charger and in 60 minutes using a 25kW DC fast-charger.

Competition Check

There’s no direct rival to the Tigor EV, but it will be a roomier alternative to the upcoming Tiago EV and likely more premium than the Citroen C3 EV.

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

