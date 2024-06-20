Published On Jun 20, 2024 06:31 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon EV

While the Nexon EV has a bigger battery pack, it also has a quicker DC fast charging capacity

The Tata Tiago EV is the carmaker’s most affordable electric car, and it comes with two battery pack options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The Nexon EV, on the other hand, is the most expensive electric product from our homegrown brand, and it also gets two battery packs: 30 kWh and 40.5 kWh. We tested the charging times of the bigger battery packs of both these models, from 15 to 100 percent, and here are the results.

Note: The charging times of both these cars were tested at the same charging station, but, a year apart. The Tiago EV was tested in June 2023, and the Nexon EV was tested in June 2024, so both tests were conducted in similar weather conditions.

Percentage Tata Tiago EV LR Tata Nexon EV LR 15-20% 4 minutes 5 minutes 20-30% 8 minutes 9 minutes 30-40% 8 minutes 9 minutes 40-50% 8 minutes 8 minutes 50-60% 8 minutes 9 minutes 60-70% 8 minutes 8 minutes 70-80% 9 minutes 11 minutes 80-85% 4 minutes 6 minutes 85-90% 5 minutes 6 minutes 90-95% 7 minutes 11 minutes 95-100% 26 minutes 31 minutes Total Time Taken 1 hour 35 minutes 1 hour 53 minutes

Takeaways

The Tiago EV showed consistent charging of 8 minutes per 10 percent till the state of charge reached 70 percent, and the charging time increased by 1 minute for 70 to 80 percent.

On the other hand, charging time of the Nexon EV fluctuated between 8 and 11 minutes per 10 percent till it reached 80 percent.

From 80 to 100 percent, the charging time of the Tiago EV kept increasing, and the last 5 percent took the most amount of time.

For the Nexon EV, the charging time remained constant till 90 percent, and then it started rising, taking 31 minutes for the last 5 percent.

Overall, the charging time of the Nexon EV was 18 mins longer than the Tiago EV, by almost 20 minutes. But this difference does not seem very significant, considering the size of the Nexon EV’s battery pack is almost double of the Tiago EV’s.

Charging Speeds

The Nexon EV supports up to 50 kW DC fast charging, but during the tests, it was taking 29 to 30 kW charge till 80 percent. Post that, the charging speeds started to drop and the last few percent were done at 3 kW.

Similarly, the Tiago EV supports DC fast charging of up to 25 kW, and during the test, it was charging at 17 kW till 80 percent. Its rate of charge also dropped after 80 percent, and the last few percent were done at 2 kW.

The 10-80 percent DC fast charging time of both the models is also similar. The Nexon EV’s 10-80 percent time is 56 minutes, and the Tiago EV’s time is 58 minutes, and offers more usable range with that charge. However, the Nexon EV takes more time for the last 20 percent, due to the bigger battery pack.

Note: The charging times shown above can differ based on the temperature, and the battery health of the electric car. Both these cars can take higher charge than what they took during the tests. In cooler weather, the charging times of both cars are expected to be lower.

