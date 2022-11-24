Published On Nov 24, 2022 10:30 AM By Rohit for Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi)

Tata sells it in four trims: XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

The electric hatchback is having a wait time of up to four months in top 20 cities.

Its least waiting period is of two months in Surat and Coimbatore.

Tata has provided it with two battery pack options; gets a claimed range of up to 315km.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Passenger Electric Mobility, Tata Motors, recently divulged that the Tiago EV has bagged over 20,000 bookings since the marque opened the order books for the electric car in October 2022.

In case you were planning to opt for the Tata EV, here’s how long it will take to drive one home in the top 20 cities in India:

City Waiting Period New Delhi 3 months Bengaluru 4 months Mumbai 4 months Hyderabad 4 months Pune 3 months Chennai 4 months Jaipur 3-4 months Ahmedabad 3 months Gurgugram 3-4 months Lucknow 2.5-3 months Kolkata 4 months Thane 3 months Surat 2-3 months Ghaziabad 4 months Chandigarh 3 months Coimbatore 2 months Patna 4 months Faridabad 3 months Indore 3 months Noida 4 months

Takeaways

The wait time is the least for buyers located in Surat and Coimbatore which is two months.

The Tiago EV has the maximum waiting period of up to four months in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna and Noida.

It is also worth noting that deliveries for the Tiago EV are slated to begin from the new year.

Related: Tata Tiago EV Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

The Tiago EV gets a choice of two battery packs: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. Both battery packs are paired with an electric motor that churns out either 61PS and 110Nm or 75PS and 114Nm. The smaller battery has a claimed range of 250km while the bigger unit is good for 315km. Tata offers it with four charging options: a 15A socket charger, 3.3kW AC charger, 7.2kW AC charger and a DC fast-charger.

Here are the charging periods for both batteries:

15A Socket Charger: 6.9 hours (19.2kWh), 8.7 hours (24kWh)

3.3kW AC Charger: 5.1 hours (19.2kWh), 6.4 hours (24kWh)

7.2kW AC Charger: 2.6 hours (19.2kWh), 3.6 hours (24kWh)

DC Fast Charger: 10-80 per cent in 57 minutes for both

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV vs Tiago CNG: Which One Is More Economical For Daily Usage?

Tata retails the Tiago EV in four trims: XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, launched at introductory prices between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). However, expect these prices to be hiked soon for new buyers. It will compete with the upcoming Citroen C3 EV while being an affordable alternative to its sedan version, the Tigor EV.

Read More on : Tata Tiago EV Automatic