Tata Nexon EV To Launch Tomorrow

Published On Jan 27, 2020 11:48 AM By Saransh for Tata Nexon EV

It will be offered in three variants: XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX

The Nexon EV has a claimed range of 312km

It uses an electric motor that produces 129PS and 245Nm.

Draws power from a 30.2kWh Li-ion battery pack

Can charge upto 80 per cent in just 60 minutes through fast charging.

Tata is offering an 8-year/1.6 lakh km warranty for the battery pack

The Nexon EV is likely to be priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

Tata is all set to launch its second electric car, the Nexon EV, tomorrow. Unveiled in December 2019, the Nexon EV is based on the Nexon facelift, which went on sale a few days ago.

Tata has already revealed various details of the Nexon EV. It is powered by an electric motor that makes 129PS and 245Nm and draws power from a 30.2kWh battery. Tata claims that the Nexon EV can go from 0-100kmph in under 10 seconds. The Nexon also gets multiple driving modes - Drive and Sport - to suit different driving scenarios.

The Nexon EV has a claimed range of 312km. Tata will offer various charging options with the Nexon EV. They include a CCS2 fast charger that can charge the battery upto 80 per cent in 60 minutes and a home wallbox charger that will take upto 8 hours for the same charge. The EV can also be charged by a 15A socket but you may have to leave it overnight for a full charge.

As far as the design is concerned, the Nexon EV looks largely similar to its facelifted IC counterpart. It gets a similar front fascia, a similar LED graphic for the tail lamps, new accents on the front air dam, and a reimagined floating roof. It also gets a similar set of 16-inch alloy wheels.

​​​​​​​

In terms of features, the Nexon EV is loaded. It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with the 7-inch TFT display, sunroof, auto AC with rear AC vents, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Harman sound system, and connected car tech.

To be offered in three variants-XM, XZ+ and XZ+ LUX, the Nexon EV is likely to be priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. At this price, it will undercut other long range EVs like the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona EV. Where the MG ZS EV is priced from Rs 20.88 lakh, the Kona EV retails from Rs 23.71 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Read More on : Tata Nexon AMT