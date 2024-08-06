Tata Motors To Launch Charge Point Aggregator App Alongside Tata Curvv EV On August 7

Published On Aug 06, 2024 03:41 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

The app will provide EV owners with real-time information of over 13,000 charging stations across India

Tata Motors to roll out the app through the connected car platform available on Tata EVs.

Customers can check real-time charger availability, user reviews and more on the app.

This app will also integrate data from other Tata EV owners for enhanced customer experience.

One of the key issues EV drivers face is range and charging anxiety, which can make long drives challenging. To address this, Tata Motors is set to launch a new “Charge Point Aggregator” app alongside the Curvv EV on August 7. This app will allow EV owners to easily locate and access available charging stations across the entire nation. Here are some highlights of Tata Motors’ new app:

The app will basically allow users to find chargers and even view its real-time status. And if the charger is available, it will even navigate and show directions through the app. You can also filter the type of charger you’re looking for based on speed, provider and type. The app will also show ratings from other Tata EV owners to make life easier for you.

To ensure seamless usability across the country, the App will have access to over 13,000 charging points. Additionally, it will integrate with Tata EV data to enable enhanced trip planning based on vehicle range and charger usage data, making long drives more feasible and less stressful. Tata’s new App will enhance the overall EV ownership experience of the customers.

More Details About Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV will be positioned between the Nexon EV and the upcoming Harrier EV. Although Tata has not revealed the powertrain specifications of the Curvv EV, it is expected to be offered with two battery packs, having a claimed range of up to 500 km.

The expected starting price for the Tata Curvv EV is around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will compete with the MG ZS EV, the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, and the Maruti eVX.

