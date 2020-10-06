Tata Harrier Dark Edition Becomes More Affordable, Launched In XT Trim At Rs 16.50 Lakh

Published On Oct 06, 2020 05:34 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Harrier

It commands a minor premium of Rs 10,000 over the donor variant

Tata Harrier XT Dark Edition is more affordable than the XZ variant by Rs 1.35 lakh.

Gets a decent amount of features like touchscreen, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers but misses on an automatic transmission.

Harrier Dark Edition goes up directly against the Jeep Compass Night Eagle.

In a bid to make the sinister-looking Harrier Dark Edition a bit more accessible, Tata has launched it in the mid-spec XT variant. It’s priced at Rs 16.50 lakh for the XT and Rs 17.30 lakh for the XT+. Both variants are priced at a premium of Rs 10,000 over the regular ones they are based on. In contrast, Tata charged a premium of Rs 20,000 for the dark treatment in the XZ variants.

With this, Tata has also taken the opportunity to increase the price of the XT+ variant that recently saw the addition of a panoramic sunroof. You now have to shell out Rs 17.20 lakh, instead of the introductory Rs 16.99 lakh price tag.

Diesel Manual Prices (ex-showroom Delhi) XE Rs 13.84 lakh XM Rs 15.15 lakh XT Rs 16.40 lakh XT Dark Edition Rs 16.50 lakh XT+ Rs 17.20 lakh XT+ Dark Edition Rs 17.30 lakh XZ Rs 17.65 lakh XZ Dual Tone Rs 17.75 lakh XZ Dark Edition Rs 17.85 lakh XZ + Rs 18.90 lakh XZ+ Dual Tone Rs 19 lakh XZ+ Dark Edition Rs 19.10 lakh Diesel Automatic XMA Rs 16.40 lakh XZA Rs 18.95 lakh XZA Dual Tone Rs 19.05 lakh XZA Dark Edition Rs 19.15 lakh XZA + Rs 20 lakh XZA + Dual Tone Rs 20.20 lakh XZA + Dark Edition Rs 20.30 lakh

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition edition gets an exclusive black shade on the outside as well as the inside. The interior features a black finish while the wooden trim on the dashboard has been replaced by silver. There are no additional features on offer here. The highlights of the XT variant are dual-function LED DRLs with turn signals, 7-inch touchscreen unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start/stop, rear parking camera, rain-sensing wiper, auto headlamps, cruise control, and 6-way adjustable driver seat. Buy the XT+ for an extra Rs 80,000 and you get a panoramic sunroof as well.

Given that there’s no features change, it will be outrageous to expect an engine update. The XT variants are available with the 2.0-litre diesel that puts out 170PS/350Nm and is paired only to a 6-speed manual.

Tata had earlier trademarked dark editions for all models across its lineup. So you could get these exterior packages with Nexon, Altroz or even the Tiago in future.

The Tata Harrier takes on the MG Hector, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500. Its prices range between Rs 13.84 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh.

*all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Image courtesy: Vipraajesh

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel