Modified On Aug 16, 2024 05:53 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV draws heavy inspiration from the smaller Tata Nexon EV inside and out, while having some unique design traits as well

The Tata Curvv EV was launched a week back as the current flagship EV of the Indian marque. This SUV-coupe has been inspired by the exterior and interior of other Tata cars like the new Tata Nexon EV, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. In this article, we detail the differences between the Curvv EV and Nexon EV with the help of images.

Front

The biggest similarity between the two Tata EVs is the front bumper which features chrome vertical slats.

The LED DRLs are also the same unit that spans the length of the car at the front. However, what is different are the LED headlights. While the headlight unit on both the EVs is almost identical, the housing is different, with the Curvv EV borrowing it from the Harrier.

The Curvv EV also features a chunky silver skid plate which is missing on the Nexon EV.

The charging flap is also placed in different places on both cars. The Tata Curvv EV integrates it underneath the front logo, while the Nexon EV has it on its rear fender.

Side

The Tata Curvv EV is an SUV-coupe, meaning that it features a sloping roofline that runs into its shorter rear overhang. On the other hand, the Nexon EV has a rising window line and a sloping roofline that tapers down a bit towards the C-pillar.

The new Tata flagship EV also gets flush-type door handles, whereas the Nexon EV gets a more conventional set of door handles.

The Curvv EV comes with 18-inch alloy wheels while the Nexon EV gets 16-inch units. However, both these cars have aero inserts in their wheels and share a similar alloy wheel design.

The Curvv EV gets gloss black body cladding while the Nexon EV comes with plastic body cladding.

Rear

Both Tata EVs feature a connected LED tail light setup. However, the Nexon EV gets Y-shaped lights whereas the Curvv EV gets boomerang-shaped tail lights. The reversing lights and the turn indicators have a similar placement in the triangular-ish housings in the lower part of the bumper on both the Tata EVs.

The Curvv EV also gets a silver skid plate at the rear, whereas the Nexon EV does not feature one.

Dashboard

Inside, both the EVs share an identical dashboard layout, save for some elements. The Tata Nexon EV has a 2-spoke steering wheel, while the Curvv EV has a 4-spoke unit as seen on the new Harrier-Safari duo. That said, the steering wheel on both cars get an illuminated logo and touch-operated steering controls.

The digital driver’s display, the touchscreen and the AC vents have an identical placement on the dashboard. What is different though is that the Curvv EV features a carbon-fibre trim insert across the AC vents, whereas the Nexon EV has it in a matte black shade.

The centre console is also identical to both the cars, but the Curvv EV gets a piano black finish on it, while the Nexon EV continues with a matte black colour.

Seats

Both the Tata Curvv EV and the Tata Nexon EV get dual-tone white and grey upholstery on their seats. Tata is offering both EVs with a choice of cabin themes depending on the variant chosen.

However, the Curvv EV gets a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, which has to be adjusted manually in the Nexon EV.

Price

Here are the prices of both these Tata EVs

Model Prices Tata Nexon EV Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh Tata Curvv EV Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory)

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The base-spec Nexon EV is Rs 3 lakh more affordable than the corresponding variant of the Curvv EV. However, the base variant of the Tata Curvv EV undercuts the top-spec variants of the Nexon EV by up to Rs 1.8 lakh.

