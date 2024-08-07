Modified On Aug 07, 2024 06:33 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

Out of the five available colours, three options are already available on the Nexon EV

Update (07/08/24): The Tata Curvv EV has been launched, prices start at Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

Tata offers the Curvv EV in only five colours.

The Curvv EV is available in 3 broad variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered.

Its features set includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

It is offered with two battery pack options, with an ARAI-claimed range of up to 585 km.

The Tata Curvv EV prices starts at Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv EV is the newest EV from the Indian marque, and we have detailed the colour options available for the electric version of the SUV-coupe. Tata is offering the Curvv EV in five colour options. Let's check out all five of these options here.

Colour Options

The Curvv EV is available in a total of five shades:

Pristine White

Flame Red

Empowered Oxide

Pure Grey

Virtual Sunrise

All colours are available with a black roof as standard.

The colour options are based on the persona (variants in Tata’s speak) you choose, similar to the Nexon EV, which offers different colour options for its three broad personas. Here are the details of the colour options of the Curvv EV based on each persona:

Creative Accomplished Empowered Virtual Sunrise ✅ ✅ ✅ Pure Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ Pristine White ✅ ✅ ✅ Flame Red ❌ ✅ ✅ Empowered Oxide ❌ ❌ ✅

Notably, three of the hues available of the Curvv EV – Flame Red, Empowered Oxide, and Pristine White – have been borrowed from the Nexon EV’s palette.

Features and Safety Net

The Curvv EV’s features list includes a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, 10.25-inch digital driver's display and front ventilated seats. Its safety net includes six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and high-beam assist.

Powertrain Option

Here are the powertrain specifications of the Curvv EV:

Specifications Medium Range Long Range Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh No of electric motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm ARAI-claimed Range 502 km 585 km

Additionally, you can expect a real-world range of 330-350 km for the medium range and 400-425 km for the long range variant. It is based on Tata’s latest Acti.ev platform and features V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionalities.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV starts at Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It competes with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

