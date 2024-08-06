Modified On Aug 06, 2024 08:55 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

Offline bookings of the Tata Curvv EV have also been underway at some dealerships

The Tata Curvv EV will be the flagship EV offering after its launch.

The SUV-coupe has a sloping roofline, connected LED DRLs and flush-type door handles.

Inside, it will feature the Harrier’s four-spoke steering wheel and Nexon EV’s dual digital displays.

Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

It is expected to be offered with two battery pack options and a claimed range of more than 500 km.

Prices are likely to start at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv EV, Tata Motors’ first SUV-coupe, has been unveiled with offline bookings already open at some dealerships. Ahead of its launch tomorrow, Tata Motors has shared numerous teasers showing the car's design and features. We have now got hold of some pictures of the Tata Curvv EV in a dealership and here is everything that can be seen in the images:

What Could We See?

On the outside, the Curvv EV sported the same blue colour as its unveiling. It features a sloping roofline typical of coupe models, a blanked-off front grille, headlights inspired by the Tata Harrier, and LED DRLs from the Tata Nexon EV. The side profile of the EV was also visible which showed the 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels and the flush-door handles.

Another video of the Tata Curvv EV on the internet provided a glimpse of several features in action, including a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display with a UI similar to the Nexon EV and Punch EV. It also showcased a 12.3-inch touchscreen, matching the Nexon EV, along with a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate in operation.

Other Things To Know

Other features will include ventilated seats and a touch-enabled AC panel. The EV will also share the drive mode selector and automatic gear shifter from the Nexon EV. The safety suite will include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and forward collision warning.

Expected Battery, Power and Range

Although Tata Motors hasn’t revealed the electric powertrain details yet, the Curvv EV is based on the Acti.ev platform that promises a range of over 500 km. The Curvv EV is also expected to offer two battery pack options and will likely feature V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionalities, similar to the smaller Tata Nexon EV.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV, expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), will be Tata Motors' flagship electric vehicle for now. It will compete with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and the Maruti eVX.

