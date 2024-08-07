Tata Curvv EV Explained In 15 Pics

Modified On Aug 07, 2024 05:15 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV borrows a lot of design elements and features from the Tata Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari

The Tata Curvv EV has been launched with prices starting at Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan India), making it India's first mass-market all-electric SUV-coupe offering. In this article, we detail the exterior design, interior elements, and feature suite of this current flagship Tata EV offering, with the help of 15 images.

Exterior

The front of the Curvv EV features connected LED DRLs and an all-LED headlight setup with LED fog lamps.

The EV features flush-style door handles with a small illumination, aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and gloss black cladding around the wheel arches.

The ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) are blacked out and sport the side cameras, which are a part of the 360-degree setup.

At the rear, the Tata Curvv EV has connected LED tail lights with the bumper finished in a black shade, complemented by a silver skid plate underneath.

Interior and Features

The Tata Curvv EV features a white and black dual-tone cabin and a dual-screen setup on the dashboard.

The four-spoke steering wheel and the AC panel have been borrowed from the smaller Nexon EV.

The centre console features a new gear shifter design, an electronic parking brake switch, a rotary terrain mode selector, and a storage space ideal for smartphones.

In the rear, the sloping roofline may eat into the headroom, while the rear seats come with a centre armrest and two cup holders.

Boot Space

The Tata Curvv EV gets a 500-litre capacity boot and an 11.6-litre frunk beneath the front bonnet.

Battery, Electric Motor and Range

The Curvv EV offers two battery pack options: a 45 kWh medium-range pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 502 km, paired with a 150 PS/215 Nm electric motor, and a 55 kWh long-range pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 585 km, coupled with a 167 PS/215 Nm electric motor.

Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv has an introductory price tag that ranges from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It directly rivals the MG ZS EV, and will lock horns with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and the Maruti eVX.

