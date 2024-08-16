Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S Variant Explained In 10 Images

Modified On Aug 16, 2024 01:13 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

This variant gets safety features like a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and an automatic defogger over the previous Accomplished trim

The bookings of the Tata Curvv EV are now underway and deliveries are slated to begin from August 23. Tata is offering its electric SUV-coupe in three broad variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered Plus. Although each main trim offers several sub-variants, we will focus on the mid-spec Accomplished Plus S variant within the Accomplished trim. Let’s explore the exterior and interior of this variant in the gallery below:

While its fascia is identical to that of the Accomplished variant, it gets auto-LED headlights over the latter. You will also notice the addition of parking sensors and a front camera, as this variant comes with a 360-degree setup with blind spot monitor. For safety perspective, rain-sensing wipers are provided from this variant onwards.

The side profile of this variant offers turn indicators on the ORVMs, which is an additional feature over the Accomplished variant. That said, it also gets 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, flush-type door handles, and cladding all over the side profile as the Accomplished trim.

All colour options available on the Curvv EV get a black roof. Also starting with this variant, a panoramic sunroof is also provided on the Curvv EV.

At the back, the Accomplished Plus S variant features connected LED tail lights and defogger. The rear profile gets a spoiler, a dual-tone bumper, and the 'Curvv.ev' branding finished in black.

Inside, the Curvv EV’s variant is offered with the same burgundy-themed cabin with dual-tone dashboard. The 4-spoke steering wheel is wrapped in leatherette, with Tata’s illuminated logo placed in the centre.

In terms of features, this variant includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker setup, JBL sound modes, and a wireless phone charger. An added feature in the Accomplished Plus S trim compared to the Accomplished trim is the Arcade.ev app suite, which allows you to stream videos on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar when the car is stationary. It also allows you to play games on the touchscreen.

It is also offered with automatic AC, a driver’s armrest, and a drive mode selector on the centre console.

The rear seats of the Curvv EV gets two adjustable headrests and a centre armrest. That said, all the seats have three-point seatbelts.

In terms of safety, this variant gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

Powertrain

The Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S variant is offered with two battery packs options: 45 kWh ans 55 kWh. Detailed specifications are as follows:

Variant Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range) Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) Up to 502 km Up to 585 km

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The EV also supports V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionality. Additionally, it get three drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport.

Prices and Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S variant is priced at Rs 19.29 lakh for the Medium Range and Rs 19.99 lakh for the Long Range variant (introductory ex-showroom). It serves as a stylish alternative to the MG ZS EV, and it will rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

