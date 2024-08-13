All
Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specifications Compared

Modified On Aug 13, 2024 03:44 PM By Ansh for Tata Curvv EV

It’s bigger, more powerful, has more range, and is equipped with more features, but how much is the difference between the two Tata EVs, at least on paper?

The Tata Curvv EV has been launched with prices starting from Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with a coupe design, along with a choice of two battery packs and loads of features. The Curvv EV sits above the Tata Nexon EV in the carmaker’s electric portfolio, and here is how its size, powertrain, range, and features compare to the Nexon EV.

Dimensions

Tata Curvv EV
2023 Tata Nexon EV

Parametres

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Nexon EV

Difference

Length

4310 mm

3994 mm

+316 mm

Width

1810 mm

1811 mm

(-1 mm)

Height

1637 mm

1616 mm

+21 mm

Wheelbase

2560 mm

2498 mm

+62 mm

Boot Space

500 litres

350 litres

+150 litres

The Curvv EV is bigger than the Nexon EV in almost all dimensions, except that both the EVs are almost equally wide. The SUV-coupe also has a longer wheelbase, which can result in more in-cabin space, and also gets a bigger boot. The Curvv EV also rides on alloy wheels which are two sizes bigger than those of the Nexon EV.

Battery Pack & Range

Tata Curvv EV
2023 Tata Nexon EV

Model

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Nexon EV

Battery Pack

45 kWh

55 kWh

30 kWh

40.5 kWh

Electric Motor Power

150 PS

167 PS

129 PS

145 PS

Electric Motor Torque

215 Nm

215 Nm

215 Nm

215 Nm

Claimed Range

502 km

585 km

325 km

465 km

Both the battery packs of the Curvv EV are larger than the ones offered with the Nexon EV, and it also gets more powerful electric motors. Due to the  battery advantage, the Curvv EV also has higher claimed ranges. 

One thing to note is that unlike the Nexon EV, the Curvv EV is based on the carmaker’s new Acti.ev architecture. The Nexon EV, on the other hand, is underpinned by the same platform as its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.

Features & Safety

Tata Curvv EV dashboard
2023 Tata Nexon EV Cabin

Highlight Features

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Nexon EV

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye function

  • Flush-fitting door handles

  • Gloss black cladding

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye function

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Interior

  • Multiple cabin themes

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • 4-spoke steering wheel

  • Multi-mode ambient lighting

  • Multiple cabin themes

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • 2-spoke steering wheel

  • Multi-mode ambient lighting

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • Arcade.ev

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • Arcade.ev

Comfort & Convenience

  • 6-way powered driver seat

  • 6-way powered co-driver seat

  • 2-step recline function for rear seats

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Powered tailgate with gesture control

  • Automatic climate control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Front & rear 45W type-C fast chargers

  • Cruise control

  • Vehicle-to-vehicle charging

  • Vehicle-to-load support

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Single pane sunroof

  • Automatic climate control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Front & rear 45W type-C fast chargers

  • Cruise control

  • Vehicle-to-vehicle charging

  • Vehicle-to-load support

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability program

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • Lane keep assist

  • High beam assist

  • Forward and rear collision warning

  • Autonomous emergency braking

  • Rear cross traffic alert

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability program

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Both Tata EVs are well equipped and there aren’t many differences in interior and infotainment of these cars. However, the Curvv EV offers many more comfort and convenience features over the Nexon EV including powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 2-step recline functionality for the rear seats as well. It also brings in Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which considerably improves its overall safety net.

Price & Rivals

Ex-showroom pan-India Price

Tata Curvv EV*

Tata Nexon EV

Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh

* Prices for the Curvv EV are introductory

The Tata Curvv EV is a rival to the MG ZS EV while also being an affordable alternative to the BYD Atto 3. The Nexon EV on the other hand, is a direct rival to the Mahindra XUV400.

