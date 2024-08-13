Modified On Aug 13, 2024 03:44 PM By Ansh for Tata Curvv EV

It’s bigger, more powerful, has more range, and is equipped with more features, but how much is the difference between the two Tata EVs, at least on paper?

The Tata Curvv EV has been launched with prices starting from Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with a coupe design, along with a choice of two battery packs and loads of features. The Curvv EV sits above the Tata Nexon EV in the carmaker’s electric portfolio, and here is how its size, powertrain, range, and features compare to the Nexon EV.

Dimensions

Parametres Tata Curvv EV Tata Nexon EV Difference Length 4310 mm 3994 mm +316 mm Width 1810 mm 1811 mm (-1 mm) Height 1637 mm 1616 mm +21 mm Wheelbase 2560 mm 2498 mm +62 mm Boot Space 500 litres 350 litres +150 litres

The Curvv EV is bigger than the Nexon EV in almost all dimensions, except that both the EVs are almost equally wide. The SUV-coupe also has a longer wheelbase, which can result in more in-cabin space, and also gets a bigger boot. The Curvv EV also rides on alloy wheels which are two sizes bigger than those of the Nexon EV.

Battery Pack & Range

Model Tata Curvv EV Tata Nexon EV Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh 30 kWh 40.5 kWh Electric Motor Power 150 PS 167 PS 129 PS 145 PS Electric Motor Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range 502 km 585 km 325 km 465 km

Both the battery packs of the Curvv EV are larger than the ones offered with the Nexon EV, and it also gets more powerful electric motors. Due to the battery advantage, the Curvv EV also has higher claimed ranges.

One thing to note is that unlike the Nexon EV, the Curvv EV is based on the carmaker’s new Acti.ev architecture. The Nexon EV, on the other hand, is underpinned by the same platform as its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.

Features & Safety

Highlight Features Tata Curvv EV Tata Nexon EV Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED tail lights

Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye function

Flush-fitting door handles

Gloss black cladding

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED tail lights

Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye function

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Interior Multiple cabin themes

Leatherette upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

4-spoke steering wheel

Multi-mode ambient lighting Multiple cabin themes

Leatherette upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

2-spoke steering wheel

Multi-mode ambient lighting Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system

Arcade.ev 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system

Arcade.ev Comfort & Convenience 6-way powered driver seat

6-way powered co-driver seat

2-step recline function for rear seats

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Panoramic sunroof

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Automatic climate control

Wireless phone charger

Ventilated front seats

Front & rear 45W type-C fast chargers

Cruise control

Vehicle-to-vehicle charging

Vehicle-to-load support 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Single pane sunroof

Automatic climate control

Wireless phone charger

Ventilated front seats

Front & rear 45W type-C fast chargers

Cruise control

Vehicle-to-vehicle charging

Vehicle-to-load support Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability program

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

All-wheel disc brakes

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Level 2 ADAS

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keep assist

High beam assist

Forward and rear collision warning

Autonomous emergency braking

Rear cross traffic alert 6 airbags

Electronic stability program

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

All-wheel disc brakes

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Both Tata EVs are well equipped and there aren’t many differences in interior and infotainment of these cars. However, the Curvv EV offers many more comfort and convenience features over the Nexon EV including powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 2-step recline functionality for the rear seats as well. It also brings in Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which considerably improves its overall safety net.

Price & Rivals

Ex-showroom pan-India Price Tata Curvv EV* Tata Nexon EV Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh

* Prices for the Curvv EV are introductory

The Tata Curvv EV is a rival to the MG ZS EV while also being an affordable alternative to the BYD Atto 3. The Nexon EV on the other hand, is a direct rival to the Mahindra XUV400.

