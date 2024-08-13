Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specifications Compared
Modified On Aug 13, 2024 03:44 PM
It’s bigger, more powerful, has more range, and is equipped with more features, but how much is the difference between the two Tata EVs, at least on paper?
The Tata Curvv EV has been launched with prices starting from Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes with a coupe design, along with a choice of two battery packs and loads of features. The Curvv EV sits above the Tata Nexon EV in the carmaker’s electric portfolio, and here is how its size, powertrain, range, and features compare to the Nexon EV.
Dimensions
|
Parametres
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4310 mm
|
3994 mm
|
+316 mm
|
Width
|
1810 mm
|
1811 mm
|
(-1 mm)
|
Height
|
1637 mm
|
1616 mm
|
+21 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2560 mm
|
2498 mm
|
+62 mm
|
Boot Space
|
500 litres
|
350 litres
|
+150 litres
The Curvv EV is bigger than the Nexon EV in almost all dimensions, except that both the EVs are almost equally wide. The SUV-coupe also has a longer wheelbase, which can result in more in-cabin space, and also gets a bigger boot. The Curvv EV also rides on alloy wheels which are two sizes bigger than those of the Nexon EV.
Battery Pack & Range
|
Model
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
Battery Pack
|
45 kWh
|
55 kWh
|
30 kWh
|
40.5 kWh
|
Electric Motor Power
|
150 PS
|
167 PS
|
129 PS
|
145 PS
|
Electric Motor Torque
|
215 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
502 km
|
585 km
|
325 km
|
465 km
Both the battery packs of the Curvv EV are larger than the ones offered with the Nexon EV, and it also gets more powerful electric motors. Due to the battery advantage, the Curvv EV also has higher claimed ranges.
One thing to note is that unlike the Nexon EV, the Curvv EV is based on the carmaker’s new Acti.ev architecture. The Nexon EV, on the other hand, is underpinned by the same platform as its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart.
Features & Safety
|
Highlight Features
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Both Tata EVs are well equipped and there aren’t many differences in interior and infotainment of these cars. However, the Curvv EV offers many more comfort and convenience features over the Nexon EV including powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 2-step recline functionality for the rear seats as well. It also brings in Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which considerably improves its overall safety net.
Price & Rivals
|
Ex-showroom pan-India Price
|
Tata Curvv EV*
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh
* Prices for the Curvv EV are introductory
The Tata Curvv EV is a rival to the MG ZS EV while also being an affordable alternative to the BYD Atto 3. The Nexon EV on the other hand, is a direct rival to the Mahindra XUV400.
